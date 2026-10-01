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Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Denmark in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (2026)
© Marius Nordnes / Nordnes Foto/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (2026)

Portugal face a tough road fixture against Denmark on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. However, A Seleção will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for the encounter.

On Wednesday, Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus held a controversial press conference during which he revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo would not feature against Denmark on Thursday.

His comments had an immediate impact on the captain, as hours later, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the national team in the middle of the international window following differences with the manager.

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Will Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Portugal National Team?

After reports confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo had departed the Portugal squad, speculation intensified regarding his potential retirement from international soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement looming? Captain leaves national team after Jorge Jesus presser

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement looming? Captain leaves national team after Jorge Jesus presser

According to reports, Ronaldo is weighing the decision not to return to the national team following friction with Jorge Jesus and members of the country’s soccer federation.

ronaldo portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warm up before the UEFA Nations League

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If this decision is finalized, it would mean Cristiano Ronaldo’s final appearance for Portugal came against Wales on Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League—a match that ended in a 2–1 victory for A Seleção.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Denmark vs Portugal: Confirmed lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Denmark vs Portugal: Confirmed lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be in Portugal's squad for Denmark after leaving the national team's camp amid a reported rift with Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first punishment after abrupt Portugal exit revealed as iconic No. 7 shirt gets new owner, but there’s a catch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first punishment after abrupt Portugal exit revealed as iconic No. 7 shirt gets new owner, but there’s a catch

The decision comes less than two days after Ronaldo left camp following the growing tension surrounding his role under new coach Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role takes dramatic twist as Jorge Jesus reveals one deciding factor after third straight training absence and reported camp exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Denmark role takes dramatic twist as Jorge Jesus reveals one deciding factor after third straight training absence and reported camp exit

The 41-year-old icon has vanished from the training grounds for a third consecutive day, and explosive whispers now echo that he has completely abandoned the national team camp, adding a staggering final layer to a saga already fueled by fierce and relentless speculation.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal controversy has very different story as Jorge Jesus breaks silence on private agreement and training claims

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal controversy has very different story as Jorge Jesus breaks silence on private agreement and training claims

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest Portugal controversy has taken another turn after Jorge Jesus offered an explanation that paints the situation very differently from the growing speculation.

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