Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Denmark in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Portugal face a tough road fixture against Denmark on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. However, A Seleção will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for the encounter.

On Wednesday, Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus held a controversial press conference during which he revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo would not feature against Denmark on Thursday.

His comments had an immediate impact on the captain, as hours later, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the national team in the middle of the international window following differences with the manager.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Portugal National Team?

After reports confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo had departed the Portugal squad, speculation intensified regarding his potential retirement from international soccer.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement looming? Captain leaves national team after Jorge Jesus presser

According to reports, Ronaldo is weighing the decision not to return to the national team following friction with Jorge Jesus and members of the country’s soccer federation.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warm up before the UEFA Nations League

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If this decision is finalized, it would mean Cristiano Ronaldo’s final appearance for Portugal came against Wales on Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League—a match that ended in a 2–1 victory for A Seleção.