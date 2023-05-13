Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Lorient on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO PSG vs Lorient WHAT Ligue 1 WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, May 13, 2023 WHERE beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and Sling World Sports STREAM WATCH NOW

With Sling World Sports, watch PSG vs Lorient as well as the best of the French Ligue 1 on your favorite devices including smart TVs, streaming devices, computer, tablet or phone.

Looking ahead to the PSG vs Ajaccio match, it’s a big opportunity for the Parisians in their quest for another title. Lens and Marseille both remain within striking distance, so three points will go a long way for PSG. Ajaccio sits in the drop zone, and while (barely) mathematically still alive, relegation seems all but a foregone conclusion at this point.

Back to the best way to watch PSG vs Lorient, there are many reasons why Sling World Sports makes sense for soccer fans. First, at a base price of $10 per month, it’s one of the most affordable ways to watch the sport. Even better, Sling is offering new customers a deal where you get Sling World Sports for $7 during your first month. Second, in addition to including soccer-centric channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Sling World Sports gives you access to beIN SPORTS Connect too, which offers more soccer including every Ligue 1 game not televised. Plus you can watch cricket with Willow on Sling World Sports.

Third, Sling TV’s cost savings open up a whole world of other possibilities. Since you’ll be saving more with Sling, you can add Peacock for $4.99 per month and Paramount+ for $4.99 per month to gain access to Premier League and UEFA Champions League games. Other options include getting Sling Blue

With Sling World Sports , you get beIN SPORTS, delivering the best action from Ligue 1 (including PSG games), Copa Libertadores (featuring the best of South American soccer) and the Turkish Super Lig.

Overall, Sling TV has the best offering and pricing for soccer fans in the US. From Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores and the Turkish Super Lig, Sling offers the best soccer for less.

Photo credit: Imago