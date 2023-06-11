Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas WHAT Major League Soccer WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Sunday, June 11, 2023

WHERE FS1, MLS Season Pass, and Sling Blue STREAM WATCH NOW

With Sling Blue, watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas as well as the best of North American soccer on your favorite devices including smart TVs, streaming devices, computer, tablet or phone.

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas sees the Timbers attempting to defend their home turf vs a strong Dallas side. Portland finds themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference, while Dallas is in fourth, just two points off the pace set by debutantes St. Louis City. A win in front of their raucous home supporters could move the Timbers as high as seventh place, and a playoff position.

Photo credit: Imago