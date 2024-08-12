The UEFA Champions League stands out with its opening intro that features three languages and an uncanny choir. Broadcasters from around the world play the same song and intro video before pregame shows, fixtures, halftime and other programs. It is unmistakable as to what the song and introductory video mean for soccer fans. Fittingly, its grandiose nature fits a competition like the Champions League.

That competition is undergoing changes ahead of the 2024/25 season. Gone are the group stage where two teams advance from each group into the round of 16. Now, there is one league phase. The top eight teams automatically reach the knockout stage. Then, those sides finishing ninth to 24th battle to fill out the rest of the round of 16. To go along with the formatting changes, UEFA has made slight changes to the Champions League opening intro.

The European governing body added a tinge of color to go along with the white and blue intro from previous iterations of the Champions League intro. The song for the competition is ever so slightly different. The lyrics and general melody have not changed from Tony Britten’s original anthem. However, seasoned Champions League veterans will quickly be able to recognize the slight changes to the song.

FootyHeadlines acquired a preview of what the Champions League intro video will look like. This will be the case from 2024 through the 2026/27 campaign. The only changes to the intro video will be the clips from games. Each of the highlights shown in the following video came during the 2023/24 season.

A new-look Champions League opening intro for changes

Even if the changes are minuscule and common Champions League fans will be the only ones to notice, it is a step toward change for the UEFA Champions League. As stated, the competition is undergoing a new format for several reasons. Among the reasons that UEFA claims are more teams, more games and what it calls a balanced competition that relies on sporting merit. It differs from drawing four challenging teams into the same group, as teams will only play a certain opponent once in the league phase. That said, the goal is simple. This gives UEFA the opportunity to show more games. In doing so, it earns higher revenues from broadcasters.

This new Champions League theme and introduction video will be present for more games than ever before as 36 teams enter the Champions League proper. It will remain the top club competition in the world and one of the most popular sporting events in the world. For Americans, the new anthem will be available via Paramount+ and other CBS platforms when the competition hits its stride in the middle of September. Before then, the draw for the 36 teams in the UEFA Champions League is on Thursday, Aug. 29. Until then, teams are still hunting for spots in the competition. The second leg of the third qualifying round is this week before the playoff phase concludes qualification.

PHOTOS: IMAGO