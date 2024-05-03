An era came to a close in 2022 when Riqui Puig departed Barcelona. Puig brought his infectious spirit to Major League Soccer and the warm beaches of Los Angeles with him when he signed with the Galaxy.

In 2023, the Los Angeles Galaxy had a terrible season. Everyone was watching as the most legendary team in MLS reached rock bottom. They started the season with a losing record (2–14) and missed the playoffs for the sixth year in a row.

The performance of midfielder Riqui Puig stood out, however. Even though he missed some time due to an ankle injury, the Spaniard was the team’s most important player. He scored seven goals, leading the squad in scoring.

Now when we’re in the present, Puig isn’t your average Major League Soccer player; he’s a superstar in his own way. The former Barcelona sensation is now the center of attention in Los Angeles, and his impressive form has carried over into the year 2024.

He has helped propel the Galaxy to the top of the Western Conference with seven goal contributions after nine games. He is already among the favorites to win MLS MVP.

How has Puig fared for LA Galaxy so far?

Riqui Puig was also named to Live Sports on TV’s Major League Soccer ideal squad. When it comes to the league’s top players, Lionel Messi and his ex-Barcelona teammate are neck and neck.

However, the 24-year-old’s statistics are very remarkable. Not having a championship under his belt doesn’t diminish his talent at all. Puig has been a mainstay for the Galaxy, appearing in 56 games and contributing significantly with 15 goals and eight assists.

This has resulted in a stunning increase in Puig’s worth to $12.7 million, as per Transfermarkt. Rumor has it that his old side is watching the situation closely.

Bargain return for Riqui Puig to Barcelona?

Last year there were already rumors of Riqui Puig’s possible return to Camp Nou, although a transfer did not materialize in the end. His current contract ends on December 31, 2025, so there is not much room for maneuvering for the MLS side if they want to cash in on him.

Barcelona were astute enough to include a provision that would provide them with a portion of any future sales of Puig. So, the Spaniards will be taking home a tidy sum—$7 million to be exact—the day he chooses to depart Los Angeles.

This scenario keeps the Catalans attentive, Culemania reports. He played on the senior squad with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba after rising through the ranks of Barcelona’s renowned La Masia program.

After signing with the club in 2013 when he was thirteen years old, the midfielder waited five years before making his senior debut, at the tender age of eighteen. Throughout his four years there, Puig was able to earn 58 appearances with the first team.

Nevertheless, he was one of the academy graduates given up when the club’s finances took a turn for the worse in the summer of 2022. Thus, the Galaxy signed him for free.

PHOTOS: IMAGO