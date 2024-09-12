The Football Association (FA) has officially charged Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur for using a racial slur. Bentancur previously made the inappropriate remark during an appearance on Uruguayan television in June. Uruguay and the midfielder were preparing for Copa America 2024 at the time.

In the interview, Bentancur was asked if he could get the presenter a Son Heung-min Spurs jersey. “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same,” replied the Uruguayan midfielder.

After receiving immediate backlash for the comment, Bentancur took to social media to apologize for the remark. The now 27-year-old Spurs star claimed that it was just a “very bad joke.”

Five days after the incident, Son also released a statement via Instagram. The South Korean attacker announced that he accepted Bentancur’s apology. “He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologized,” wrote Son.

“Lolo [Bentancur] would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all. We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in preseason to fight for our club as one.”

Current rules state that players can serve bans for up to 12 games

Despite Son’s statement on the ordeal, the FA has charged Bentancur for the remark. The comment directly breaches a law on the issue which authorities updated back in 2020. The governing body of the sport in England introduced harsher penalties for discrimination at this time.

“It’s alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought into disrepute,” read the FA’s statement on Thursday.

“It’s further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’ which is defined in FA Rule E3.2. as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to a nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

According to the reformed discrimination law, players who breach the rule can face bans for six to 12 matches. Nevertheless, former Manchester United striker Edison Cavani picked up a three-game suspension for breaking the law in early January 2021. The charge was related to an inappropriate word posted by Cavani on his official Instagram account. Cavani did not appeal the ban at the time.

Bentancur cleared to play alongside Son North London Derby on Sunday

Bentancur now has until Thursday, Sep. 19 to officially respond to the charge. This effectively means that the midfielder will be available to face bitter rivals Arsenal at the weekend. The two North London teams feature in the marquee Premier League match of matchday four on Sunday, September 15th. Spurs will look to take advantage of a banged up Gunners squad on the day.

Manager Ange Postecoglou can also use Rodrigo Bentancur in a Carabao Cup matchup with Coventry on Wednesday. After this fixture, Bentancur’s availability is currently up in the air.

Following the deadline to respond to the charge, Spurs finish out September with matches against Brentford, Qarabag and Manchester United. Assuming Bentancur faces a lengthy ban, he could then miss key Premier League games against Brighton and West Ham as well.

