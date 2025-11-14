Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
Comments

Video: Lionel Messi scores 115th goal for Argentina in international friendly vs. Angola

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrating.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina celebrating.

Argentina traveled this week to Africa to face Angola in a friendly match during the November international break. There, Lionel Messi scored his team’s second goal after an assist from Lautaro Martinez, who had netted the opener.

This Friday’s match is Argentina’s final game of 2025, considering they did not arrange a second friendly for this FIFA break after the match they were set to play next week in India was canceled.

In a context marked by numerous absences due to physical issues — such as Enzo Fernandez and Franco Mastantuono — and others for non-sporting reasons — like the absences of Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, and Nahuel Molina for not having received the yellow fever vaccine — the main attraction was Messi.

The Inter Miami forward had already faced Angola in a 2006 friendly, though that match was played in Italy. That’s why the anticipation to see Leo was so high among local fans, who were treated to two moments of Messi’s magic.

Tweet placeholder

Messi provides assist and scores against Angola

During the first half, Argentina and Angola played an even match in which the reigning World Cup champions were unable to show on the field the superiority they are expected to have over their opponents. In that context, a great assist from Messi to Lautaro Martinez was the decisive difference between the two teams.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez help Argentina cruise past Angola 2-0 in La Albiceleste’s final 2025 international friendly

see also

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez help Argentina cruise past Angola 2-0 in La Albiceleste’s final 2025 international friendly

That play marked the 401st assist of Lionel’s professional career, and his 64th with Argentina since his debut in 2005. But he didn’t stop there: after the break Messi switched roles with Martinez, who assisted him for the second goal with a precise left-footed finish. It was the forward’s 115th goal with his national team.

Tweet placeholder

What’s next for Messi?

After the 2–0 win against Angola, the Argentine players will return to their respective clubs earlier than most national teams around the world, many of whom still have World Cup qualifiers or international friendlies in the coming days.

Advertisement

For Lionel Messi — and for Rodrigo De Paul — this will be a huge advantage. They are currently in the decisive stretch of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, so an early return to Miami will give them plenty of time to recover physically.

The next match for the Herons will be on Sunday, November 23, against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, in the Eastern Conference playoff semifinals. That means Messi will have nearly ten days of rest before taking on this crucial matchup.

With Argentina, the wait for the next match will be long. After the visit to Angola, four months will pass until the next international break: it will be in March 2026, the last opportunity for head coach Lionel Scaloni to test his squad before the World Cup. It is almost certain that one of Argentina’s two matches in March will be against Spain, for the Finalissima.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Julian Alvarez playing for Argentina vs. Angola in 2025 international friendly?

Why isn’t Julian Alvarez playing for Argentina vs. Angola in 2025 international friendly?

Argentina face Angola in an international friendly, and Julian Alvarez will not be part of the squad.

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez help Argentina cruise past Angola 2-0 in La Albiceleste’s final 2025 international friendly

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez help Argentina cruise past Angola 2-0 in La Albiceleste’s final 2025 international friendly

With goals from superstars Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi, Argentina cruised to a 2-0 victory and a memorable end to the year 2025.

Is Lionel Messi playing? Confirmed lineups for Angola vs. Argentina in 2025 international friendly

Is Lionel Messi playing? Confirmed lineups for Angola vs. Argentina in 2025 international friendly

Lionel Messi’s name is already on everyone’s lips, but the biggest question—Is the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner playing?—remains shrouded in deliberate mystery, even as the world champions conclude a year of relentless preparation.

Lamine Yamal receives unexpected backing from Real Madrid star amid Spain–Barcelona rift

Lamine Yamal receives unexpected backing from Real Madrid star amid Spain–Barcelona rift

A Real Madrid player spoke out in defense of Lamine Yamal amid the ongoing controversy between Spain and Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo