Video: Lionel Messi scores 115th goal for Argentina in international friendly vs. Angola

Argentina traveled this week to Africa to face Angola in a friendly match during the November international break. There, Lionel Messi scored his team’s second goal after an assist from Lautaro Martinez, who had netted the opener.

This Friday’s match is Argentina’s final game of 2025, considering they did not arrange a second friendly for this FIFA break after the match they were set to play next week in India was canceled.

In a context marked by numerous absences due to physical issues — such as Enzo Fernandez and Franco Mastantuono — and others for non-sporting reasons — like the absences of Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, and Nahuel Molina for not having received the yellow fever vaccine — the main attraction was Messi.

The Inter Miami forward had already faced Angola in a 2006 friendly, though that match was played in Italy. That’s why the anticipation to see Leo was so high among local fans, who were treated to two moments of Messi’s magic.

Messi provides assist and scores against Angola

During the first half, Argentina and Angola played an even match in which the reigning World Cup champions were unable to show on the field the superiority they are expected to have over their opponents. In that context, a great assist from Messi to Lautaro Martinez was the decisive difference between the two teams.

That play marked the 401st assist of Lionel’s professional career, and his 64th with Argentina since his debut in 2005. But he didn’t stop there: after the break Messi switched roles with Martinez, who assisted him for the second goal with a precise left-footed finish. It was the forward’s 115th goal with his national team.

What’s next for Messi?

After the 2–0 win against Angola, the Argentine players will return to their respective clubs earlier than most national teams around the world, many of whom still have World Cup qualifiers or international friendlies in the coming days.

For Lionel Messi — and for Rodrigo De Paul — this will be a huge advantage. They are currently in the decisive stretch of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, so an early return to Miami will give them plenty of time to recover physically.

The next match for the Herons will be on Sunday, November 23, against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, in the Eastern Conference playoff semifinals. That means Messi will have nearly ten days of rest before taking on this crucial matchup.

With Argentina, the wait for the next match will be long. After the visit to Angola, four months will pass until the next international break: it will be in March 2026, the last opportunity for head coach Lionel Scaloni to test his squad before the World Cup. It is almost certain that one of Argentina’s two matches in March will be against Spain, for the Finalissima.

