Video: Kylian Mbappe scores panenka penalty vs. Ukraine to send France to the 2026 World Cup

France hosted Ukraine on Matchday 5 of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, looking for a win to secure qualification for the international tournament. With a cheeky panenka finish, Kylian Mbappé put Les Bleus ahead in the match.

Sitting at the top of Group D with 10 points, a win against Ukraine would seal France’s place in yet another World Cup. France dominated the first half, registering 10 shots to Ukraine’s none, but the visitors managed to hold on to a scoreless draw until the break. The second half, however, told a different story.

After Taras Mykhavko brought down Michael Olise inside the box, referee Slavko Vinčić awarded a penalty to Les Bleus. Looking to extend his goal record for the national team, Kylian Mbappé stepped up and coolly converted with a panenka finish in the 55th minute, giving France the lead and currently securing their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

*Developing story…