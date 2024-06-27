The 2024 Olympics road has officially begun for the USWNT with a bold squad announcement from new coach, Emma Hayes. With less than a month in her new role, Hayes has already made headlines by excluding Alex Morgan, one of the most iconic figures in women’s soccer, from the 18-woman squad. This decision is part of a larger strategy that highlights the infusion of young talent. It also demonstrates the coach’s commitment to building a dynamic team capable of competing on the world’s biggest stage.

Who else didn’t make the cut?

The exclusion of Alex Morgan, a seasoned striker with three previous Olympic appearances, has been the most talked-about aspect. Everyone knows the 34-year-old for her scoring prowess and leadership on the field. Thus, many expected her to be part of the squad. Hayes has chosen a combination of young, adaptable players and seasoned veterans, and her absence signals a change in approach.

The coach explained her decision, stating that trimming the player pool was a challenge, given the wealth of talent available. “It’s not easy making a decision that is only 16 outfield players and two goalkeepers on a roster of 18. It was a tough decision, of course, especially considering Alex’s history and record with this team. But I felt that I wanted to go in another direction selected on the players,” Hayes said.

Another significant exclusion is Becky Sauerbrunn, a veteran defender who has been a cornerstone of the USWNT for years. Instead, Hayes has opted for younger defenders like Naomi Girma, Tierna Davidson, and Emily Sonnett; all of whom bring a mix of experience and youth. Girma, in particular, is seen as a future star and a key component of the team’s defense moving forward.

But one of the more intriguing storylines is the omission of Lily Yohannes, a talented teenager who remains eligible to play for the Netherlands. Hayes acknowledged Yohannes’ potential but noted that the player has not yet committed fully to the USWNT. Yohannes’ future remains a subject of speculation, with fans hoping she will eventually pledge her allegiance to the United States.

Which players made the cut for the USWNT squad at 2024 Olympics?

Among the notable inclusions are Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson, both of whom missed the 2023 World Cup due to injuries. Macario, a standout player with unique creative abilities, has been a pivotal part of Chelsea’s success under Hayes. Thus, she could bring her game-changing skills to the Olympic squad. Hayes has high praise for Macario’s game intelligence and versatility, seeing her as a key player who can operate effectively in multiple positions.

Swanson, a dynamic winger, has also earned her spot after a strong comeback. Known for her direct play and goal-scoring ability, Swanson’s inclusion adds depth to the USWNT‘s attacking options. Hayes highlighted Swanson’s mature approach and intelligent movement, which will be crucial for the team’s success in Paris.

While some veterans were left out, Alyssa Naeher, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, has secured her place on the team. Naeher’s experience and penalty shootout heroics make her a valuable asset as the team heads into the Olympics. Hayes’ decision to include Naeher speaks to the goalkeeper’s continued reliability and the importance of having a seasoned presence in goal.

Jenna Nighswonger has emerged as the go-to left-back, filling a spot previously held by Crystal Dunn, who is now listed as a forward. Nighswonger’s rapid development and consistent performances have earned her a starting position, highlighting her potential to shine on the Olympic stage. Korbin Albert, another young talent, has also made the cut despite some off-field challenges earlier in the year. Hayes praised Albert’s resilience and ability to play multiple midfield roles, making her a valuable addition to the squad.

