The United States women’s national team collected their second victory in as many matches Tuesday night. Both wins, by a combined score of 7-0, came against South Korea with new manager Emma Hayes at the helm. Tuesday’s triumph was capped off with a goal from 16-year-old phenom Lily Yohannes.

The midfielder entered the fray as a substitute in the 72nd minute. With less than 10 minutes remaining in the fixture, a low cross sent into the box somehow made it to Yohannes. The youngster made no mistake of the opportunity and placed her shot into the back of the net. Yohannes became the third-youngest scorer in USWMNT history with a late goal.

“It’s a dream come true, really,” Yohannes stated after the game. “I played this scenario out in my head like how many times before this game? Just having the idea of coming on and scoring.”

Hayes heaped praise on the teen following the victory as well. “She doesn’t look like a 16-year-old,” proclaimed the manager. “She knows what I think about her. I’ve really pushed and wanted her in this squad.”

Hayes starts with Yohannes for youth success among USWNT

Yohannes was born in the United States but ultimately moved to the Netherlands at the age of 10. Five years later, the highly-rated prospect officially signed a deal with Dutch powerhouse Ajax. The teen then became the youngster player to ever start a UEFA Women’s Champions League match back in November.

Although she has now made an appearance for the USWNT, Yohannes is also eligible to play for the Netherlands as well. She previously attended a camp with the Dutch under-19 team. Hayes and the rest of American soccer fans will hope that the teen sticks with the United States for the future.

Yohannes, however, is not the only rising star in the USWNT squad. Along with the midfielder, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, and Korbin Albert are leading the next wave of exciting talent for the Americans. Rodman, the oldest of the quartet, has already cemented her place in the national team. Despite being just 22, the forward has racked up 38 total USWNT caps, scoring seven goals in these appearances.

The versatile Shaw has also made an impressive impact on the senior national side. The now-19-year-old midfielder/forward has netted seven goals in 14 matches with Hayes’ new team. Albert, 20, brings stability to the middle of the pitch as well. The midfielder previously departed Notre Dame University to sign on with Paris Saint-Germain in early 2023.

USWNT has two more friendlies before Olympics begin

Following their immensely disappointing 2023 Women’s World Cup, the USWNT is looking for a youth movement looking forward. Although the Americans still have several veteran stars such as Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan, and Crystal Dunn, the squad has experienced fairly significant changes in recent months.

Since the tournament in Australia and New Zealand last year, Spain and England have jumped over the USWNT in the official FIFA rankings. The European duo will give the Americans a tough test looking ahead. Nevertheless, Hayes can get the team back on track with help from the new young core.

Hayes will have two more friendlies next month ahead of the Summer Olympics in France. The Americans have been placed in Group B of the competition, alongside Germany, Australia, Germany, and Zambia. The European side will likely be the hardest opponent for the Americans, as they are currently ranked fifth by the world’s governing body.

