Christian Pulisic learns his USMNT fate as Mauricio Pochettino recalls three familiar faces for CONCACAF Nations League’s Haiti clashes

Christian Pulisic‘s international future has become a talking point ahead of the United States men’s national team’s return to competitive action, with Mauricio Pochettino preparing a squad that blends established stars and emerging talent. The November selection also brings back three familiar faces who missed the previous international window, as the USMNT prepares for a crucial CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti.

The two-legged tie will mark the team’s first competitive assignment since its disappointing World Cup exit against Belgium. Pochettino will be looking to build on the momentum generated by four consecutive victories in September and October while continuing to shape his squad for the next World Cup cycle.

Pochettino announced a 25-player roster on Wednesday, with Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie among the most notable returnees. They missed the previous international window, during which the United States defeated Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.

Balogun returns after a difficult few months involving his World Cup suspension controversy and a failed transfer to Everton. The Monaco striker struggled for regular minutes at the beginning of the season but has recently featured more consistently, giving the manager another attacking option.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate a goal.

McKennie, meanwhile, missed the previous camp because of fatigue and is back after returning to regular involvement with Juventus. Their inclusion gives the United States three experienced players who could prove important in the knockout tie against Haiti.

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Has Pulisic received his international recall?

The biggest question surrounding Pulisic has now been answered, with the Milan forward included in Pochettino’s 25-man squad for the November fixtures. His return is particularly significant after missing four consecutive friendlies while recovering from the injury he sustained at the World Cup.

Pulisic’s absence came while he recovered from a serious lower-leg injury sustained during the World Cup’s round-of-16 defeat against Belgium. The Milan forward suffered a microfracture involving his right tibia and fibula but has since returned to action at club level.

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The 28-year-old forward has gradually regained his fitness and form with the Rossoneri, making his return to the national team an important step ahead of the next international cycle. However, competition for places in Pochettino’s attack remains strong, with Balogun joining Justin Ellis, Julian Hall and Cavan Sullivan among the selected forwards.

Pochettino has also stressed the importance of creating competition within the squad rather than relying exclusively on familiar names. “It’s very important for us to add more options, more players with the possibility to challenge the familiar faces,” the coach said during an online news conference.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States react after the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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United States prepares for two matches against Haiti

The United States will face Haiti twice in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals, with the first meeting scheduled for November 14 in Miami. Although Haiti is officially the home team, ongoing security concerns in the Caribbean nation mean the match will take place at Nu Stadium.

The return fixture will be played on November 17 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, with the aggregate winner advancing to the Nations League semifinals in March 2027. The winner will also secure automatic qualification for the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup.