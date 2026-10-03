Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Argentina vs Burkina Faso in 2026 International friendly game?

Lionel Messi will not take the pitch for Argentina in today’s international friendly against Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental. Head coach Lionel Scaloni opted to exclude the team captain from the matchday squad for this opening encounter of the autumn break, leaving him off both the starting lineup and the substitute bench.

The key factor behind Messi’s absence is his retirement from international soccer. Following a demanding stretch of domestic fixtures with Inter Miami, the forward requested additional recovery time to avoid unnecessary muscular wear and lower any potential injury risk ahead of his final game with Argentina.

Without Messi leading the frontline, Scaloni is taking advantage of the opportunity to test tactical variations and evaluate alternative attacking combinations. The Albiceleste coach will rely on options such as Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez to anchor the attack against their West African opponents.

The Argentine icon is expected to link up with the national team camp shortly after today’s fixture. He will rejoin his teammates in full training as Argentina prepares for their subsequent match against Benin, where he is scheduled to return to action in front of the home crowd to say goodbye to the national team.

A challenging transition for Argentina

The day Lionel Messi would hang up his international boots was inevitable, yet no supporter was truly prepared for it. On October 6, the icon will retire from international duty, marking the first step toward his eventual exit from the sport.

see also Lionel Messi praised for one trait ahead of Argentina farewell as Cristian Romero delivers apparent Cristiano Ronaldo dig

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring

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While Argentina boast a wealth of talent pointing to a bright future, replacing a player widely considered the greatest of all time is an impossible task.

Lionel Scaloni now faces his most complex managerial challenge: competing without Messi for the first time in his tenure. Nevertheless, with an impressive core of young stars, Scaloni has the foundation to keep La Albiceleste among global soccer’selite.