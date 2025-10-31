Punishment incoming for El Clasico drama? Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso breaks silence on Vinicius’ incident and announces verdict

The dust of El Clasico has settled, but the noise around Real Madrid refuses to fade. What began as a moment of visible frustration between Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso has evolved into one of the most talked-about episodes of the season — a confrontation that questioned discipline, ego, and leadership inside one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

At the heart of it all stood two men — the fiery Brazilian winger, known for his passion and unpredictability, and the composed Spanish tactician, whose calm exterior hides a steel-like authority. The tension between them, once whispered behind dressing room doors, finally burst into public view.

It happened in the 72nd minute of El Clasico, when Real Madrid led 2-1 against Barcelona. Alonso called for a change, summoning Rodrygo from the bench. Vinicius, exhausted but still eager to influence the match, turned toward the touchline in disbelief. Cameras caught him exclaiming, “Me? Me? Mister, mister! Me?” before walking off the pitch muttering, “Always me… I am leaving the team. I am leaving. It’s better I leave.”

The Brazilian stormed down the tunnel, his anger raw and unfiltered. Later, he returned to the bench but remained visibly upset. His outburst continued after the final whistle, as he became involved in a post-match altercation that drew further criticism.

Spanish outlets such as El Chiringuito and Mundo Deportivo claimed Alonso told his staff, “If he doesn’t fall in line, he’ll barely play.” Those words — whether meant as a warning or a statement of principle — underscored just how fragile the balance had become between Madrid’s brightest star and its methodical manager.

Madrid’s diplomacy and the meeting behind closed doors

Rather than act publicly, Real Madrid opted for calm. No statement, no fine, no suspension. Instead, the club’s leadership trusted Alonso to handle the situation discreetly. A meeting was reportedly arranged at Valdebebas. Sources described it as “cordial and professional.” There, Vinicius apologized directly, acknowledging that emotion had clouded his judgment. The two men reportedly shook hands — a symbolic truce.

Still, questions lingered. Vinicius, overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe’s arrival and frustrated by Alonso’s rotation policy, confided to teammates that he felt “undervalued and ignored.” But Real Madrid, mindful of past dressing room rifts, made one thing clear — no player is above the collective.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (L) and Vinicius Junior (R)

The turning point: What did Alonso say?

Days later, Alonso addressed the issue for the first time before Madrid’s league clash with Valencia. Calm but assertive, the coach announced his decision. “Did Vinicius apologize to me? We had a meeting with everyone on Wednesday, and Vinicius was impeccable. He spoke honestly and handled it very well. For me, the issue is over,” Alonso told reporters.

He praised his player’s maturity, calling his apology “very valuable and positive,” adding, “He showed honesty and spoke from the heart. What he said was the most important thing, and I was very satisfied. I’m proud of him. The matter was resolved that same day.”

Alonso confirmed there would be no punishment. “It’s done. We have a game tomorrow, and there will be no repercussions. The team — and everyone, including Vinicius — is focused on what really matters.” His words were both firm and forgiving, the mark of a manager intent on controlling the storm without humiliating the player at its center.

