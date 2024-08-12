Change is afoot at Liverpool FC this season. The curtain drew to a close on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool last season and Arne Slot has been tasked with guiding the Reds into a new era. Slot’s reign will begin this Saturday as the Reds take on English Premier League new boys, Ipswich Town.

But Ipswich might not be the only Premier League newbies on the pitch at Portman Road. If pre-season tactics, formations and a lack of transfer activity are a guide, we could see more youth among Liverpool starters Slot during the 2024/25 campaign.

The continuation of Klopp’s trust in youth

Liverpool has an exciting crop of young talent slowly emerging in the first team. The transition from youth to senior soccer began for several players last season, as Klopp handed debuts to young players on big stages.

First, Klopp fielded Liverpool’s youngest-ever European lineup in their UEFA Europa League clash against Belgian side, Union Saint Gilloise in December 2023.

Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Luke Chambers and Conor Bradley were given their first-ever taste of elite European soccer. Towering defender Jarell Quansah also made a big impact and got on the scoresheet during the 2-1 defeat.

Two months later, the young Reds were in the limelight again. Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0 at Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round, and the usual scorers of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo weren’t the saviors this time. Instead, the 18-year-old duo Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas’ produced debut goals to fire the Merseyside club into the FA Cup quarter-final.

Klopp laid the foundations for Liverpool’s young players to break into the first-team last season. But the former Reds boss was unafraid to give youth academy players their chance to shine throughout his tenure. During his nine-year spell at Anfield, Klopp handed debuts to 19 teenagers.

Following on from majorly successful players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Klopp more recently presented opportunities for Bradley, Quansah, and Doak last season. These players now look set to challenge for a first-team position.

Preseason hints of youth promise for Slot at Liverpool

From pre-season lineups and formations, it appears likely that Slot will continue to offer opportunities to Liverpool’s youth players.

Slot seemingly favors a fluid 4-3-3 into a 4-2-3-1 formation. He tried a combination of both in all five of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies. Some positions are unlikely to be contested. Salah will be the main center forward. Virgil van Dijk is an almost certain starter in one of the center-back places.

However, other positions are less firm. For instance, right-back, once uncompromised by the Liverpool stalwart Trent Alexander-Arnold, could be contested by the highly-rated Bradley. Alexander-Arnold played in midfield under Klopp and for the England team. As a result, this shift could bring a chance for Bradley instead. The 20-year-old started at right back in four of Liverpool’s five friendlies and made 22 first-team appearances in 2023/24. In addition, the Northern Irishman player featured last season in big matches. For example, he started the EFL Cup final against Chelsea.

Depth a key area for Slot early on

Another area Slot could utilize his talented youth players is in the wide attacking areas. There, 18-year-old Ben Doak has shown quality to compete. Liverpool has immense talent in their frontline, with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Gakpo. But if the Reds want to compete on all fronts like last season, they need depth.

Doak has already made three Premier League appearances and was selected for Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad before withdrawing due to injury. Slot also handed the Scottish forward a starting spot in the Reds final pre-season friendly against Las Palmas on Sunday – indicating that his chance could arise this season.

In the central and defensive areas, Slot has more experienced young talent to lean upon. Players like Quansah and Harvey Elliott come with more senior game time. Klopp preferred both Liverpool academy graduates toward the end of last season.

Quansah, in particular, may see more starting chances this season. The 21-year-old defender partnered with Van Dijk for the final four Premier League fixtures last season and scored two goals in this streak.

Slot also favored the England under-21 center-back during the pre-season. In four starts, Quansah played alongside Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and Sepp van den Berg – perhaps a sign that he is ready for more competitive minutes in the 2024/25 season.

The blend of youth and experience plays a role for Slot at Liverpool

At Portman Road this Saturday, we could see a mix of youth and experience in the Liverpool starting lineup. Slot will not deploy a completely youthful team. Still, it would not be surprising to see Bradley start at right-back and Quansah as a center-back starter alongside Van Dijk. Similarly, Doak may be on the bench alongside other young players Tyler Morton or Bobby Clark.

Liverpool’s lack of transfer activity in the summer transfer window also suggests Slot’s plan. The Dutchman is content with looking at young players from within. Competition for a spot in the starting XI must come from elsewhere and the Reds budding youngsters present a fresh approach.

As pre-season suggests, the exciting talent from Liverpool’s academy can provide quality and challenge the more senior players. For some, it will be a chance to make an impact and impress Slot for the 2024/25 season.

