Christian Pulisic’s Milan frustration grows as Ruben Amorim explains why USMNT star stayed on the bench for third straight Serie A game

Christian Pulisic’s frustration at Milan is growing, while Ruben Amorim continues to face questions over why the USMNT star has yet to make his season debut. Despite being named among the substitutes in each of Milan’s opening three Serie A matches, Pulisic has watched every minute from the bench as the new coach searches for the right balance in attack.

The situation became even more surprising on Sunday night, when Milan faced Juventus in one of the biggest fixtures of the opening weeks. Pulisic had been expected to finally receive some playing time, but the 27-year-old once again remained an unused substitute.

The American has now been called up for three consecutive Serie A matches without making a single appearance, despite returning to group training in August. Milan began the campaign with wins over Torino and Venezia before drawing 1-1 with Juventus, but the American has remained on the sidelines throughout.

His absence has become increasingly noticeable because Milan still needs greater quality in the final third. Alphadjo Cisse has stepped into the role instead and has made an immediate impression, scoring against Torino and Juventus while quickly becoming one of Amorim’s preferred attacking options.

The 19-year-old’s emergence has certainly complicated Pulisic’s route back into the starting lineup. Cisse has already scored twice in three matches, including Milan’s opener against Juventus, making it increasingly difficult for Amorim to justify changing a combination that is producing results.

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Ruben Amorim explains why Pulisic is still waiting

The explanation finally came after the Juventus draw, when Amorim was asked directly about Pulisic’s continued absence. The Portuguese coach made it clear that there is a specific reason behind the decision, although he also suggested that Cisse’s current form is playing a role.

“Pulisic is back from injury, I’m managing him. For now, Alpha [Cisse] is taking his place,” Amorim said in his post-match press conference, as relayed by MilanNews. Amorim expanded on his approach when discussing his substitutions and the condition of several players: “We’re still managing the minutes of some players and trying to win the match. Sometimes it’s not just the technical and tactical aspects, it’s also the physical aspect.”

Christian Pulisic’s minutes played for Milan

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The injury that has complicated Pulisic’s return

Pulisic suffered a bone bruise and microfracture in his right tibia and fibula during the United States’ World Cup campaign, an injury that forced him to miss a significant portion of Milan’s preseason preparations. He returned to group training on August 21, but that did not immediately convince the coaching staff that he was ready for competitive action.

The timing of his comeback also explains some of Milan’s caution. Pulisic had missed the club’s summer tour and only returned to full training shortly before the start of the Serie A season, leaving Amorim with a decision over whether to introduce him gradually or risk pushing him back too quickly.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts

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There is also a broader injury history behind the caution. Pulisic has dealt with several physical problems over the past year, including an ankle sprain, hamstring injury, bursitis and a gluteal issue, meaning the club has little incentive to rush one of its most important attacking players back onto the field.

While Pulisic’s fitness remains the main factor, Cisse’s performances have given Amorim another reason to stay patient. The teenager has adapted quickly to the demands of first-team soccer and has shown the kind of attacking instinct that has made him difficult to remove from the lineup.