Newcastle star Joelinton surprisingly looks set to sign a new contract extension with the club. The highly rated midfielder is seen as one of the more marquee players in manager Eddie Howe’s squad. Joelinton currently has just one more season remaining on his original deal signed back in 2019. The former forward initially joined the Magpies from Hoffenheim in a deal worth around $47 million.

Although the Brazilian is a key figure at the club, Howe previously declared that talks regarding a new deal were not exactly progressing. The Magpies’ manager even claimed in January that Joelinton could very well be sold this summer.

The assertion was essentially made for two specific reasons. First of all, the player and team were far off in contract negotiations. Joelinton currently rakes in around $107,000 per week at the moment. While still a solid figure, six other Newcastle players make more in weekly wages.

Along with the negotiations previously at a standstill, the club is also dealing with possible Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations. Magpies CEO Darren Eales recently admitted that the team may very well have to sell a star or two this summer to ease these concerns. With Joelinton nearly out of contract, the Brazilian emerged as one of the prospective sales in the coming months.

Brazilian star reportedly set to double his wages at Newcastle

Nevertheless, The Telegraph is now reporting that Joelinton is signing a contract extension with Newcastle. Magpies brass has reportedly agreed to significantly increase the midfielder’s salary in the pending agreement. The news source claims that the Brazilian will earn similar wages as Bruno Guimaraes. The fellow midfielder currently makes about $200,000 each week.

Although Joelinton has not yet officially signed his new deal, reports that he is seemingly staying is fantastic news for the team and their fans. While the midfielder may only have three goals and four assists on the season, he is integral to the team. Tall and strong, the Brazilian is excellent in the air and breaks up play in the middle of the pitch while also providing his more offensive teammates with the ball going forward.

Joelinton deal gives Newcastle hope in rebuilding summer

Re-signing Joelinton is a positive sign for the club going into such a big summer. Newcastle execs have not exactly given fans a ton of hope heading into the transfer market. Potentially losing a star or two would negatively affect the outlook for the entire 2024/25 campaign. This would particularly be the case if the Magpies were to sell off Guimaraes and/or Alexander Isak, arguably the two most important players in the entire team.

The Joelinton deal, however, may signify that the club is not heading for major alterations this summer. The club has dealt with significant injury issues throughout the current campaign and will look to have a much more fit squad next season. Joelinton has missed Newcastle’s last 11 Premier League fixtures and may not return to the pitch before May.

Nevertheless, team officials will hope to hold on to their stars and eventually bounce back in the standings in 2024/25. When completely healthy, the Magpies have shown that they can compete with just about anyone in the English top flight.

