Real Madrid is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious soccer clubs in the world, attracting interest from top players globally. Recently, Rodri expressed his admiration for the Spanish giants, but reports suggest that Real Madrid is not interested in signing the Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder.

During an interview on the El Larguero radio program, Rodri openly discussed the prospect of joining Real Madrid. “Obviously, when Real Madrid, the greatest club in history and the most decorated, calls you, with everything it represents, it’s an honor. You always have to pay attention,” said the City star.

Despite his comments, Spanish outlet Marca has reported that Real Madrid has no plans to pursue the Spanish midfielder. One key reason cited is the club’s strategy of avoiding large investments in players approaching their 30s. At 28, Rodri reportedly falls outside Real Madrid’s long-term vision.

Real Madrid has struggled this season to find a successor for Toni Kroos, making Rodri a seemingly ideal candidate. However, lingering caution after high-profile transfer missteps—such as Eden Hazard—combined with the player currently recovering from an ACL and meniscus injury, has reportedly dissuaded the club from making a move.

According to Transfermarkt, Rodri’s current market value is €130M (as of November 24, 2024). Considering Manchester City’s financial strength, any potential suitor would likely need to make a significantly higher bid. The most plausible route for Rodri to join Real Madrid would be as a free agent, but his contract with City runs until 2027, by which time he will be 31. Furthermore, the Premier League champions are reportedly working to extend his deal, making a transfer increasingly unlikely.

Florentino Perez comments on Rodri’s Ballon d’Or victory

Rodri’s victory over Vinicius Junior in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting sparked significant controversy, leading Real Madrid to boycott the ceremony in Paris. Weeks later, club president Florentino Perez broke his silence on the matter.

Speaking to the media, Perez acknowledged Rodri’s talent while reinforcing his support for Vinicius. “Rodri is a great footballer, and furthermore, he is from Madrid. He has all our affection. But he was compensated by his performance from last season. He deserved a Ballon d’Or, but not this year. He deserved it last year when he won the treble.”

Perez also took the opportunity to rally behind Vinicius. “Vinicius, you’re the best player in the world. I want you to know that the Real Madrid fans are proud of you, for everything you have had to endure in many unfair times and moments, all this has made you the player you are today,” he ended his statement.