Following a challenging period in the Brasileirão, Corinthians are proactively planning for the upcoming season. While currently fighting to secure a Copa Libertadores berth, the club has publicly acknowledged discussions with veteran defender Sergio Ramos to strengthen their backline. This proactive approach signals a commitment to bolstering their squad for a more competitive 2024.

Corinthians executive Fabinho Soldado confirmed that Ramos’ name surfaced amongst several others during the ongoing transfer window. While acknowledging the talks, Soldado emphasized the club’s commitment to financial prudence and the need to select the most suitable option for the team’s overall strategy.

He stated, “We’ve considered various players; financial viability is paramount, and we always prioritize the best fit for Corinthians.”

Ramos’s ongoing search

Ramos himself remains a free agent following his departure from Sevilla and is actively seeking a new club before potentially retiring. His name has been prominently featured in speculation linking him to several Brazilian clubs, including prominent rivals Flamengo, Botafogo, and Vasco da Gama, highlighting his significant appeal within the Brazilian football market. He also continues to attract interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

According to ESPN, Corinthians’ interest has progressed to an advanced stage of negotiations. Reports suggest that club officials made multiple trips to Spain to hold discussions with Ramos.

His potential acquisition would add to recent high-profile signings such as Memphis Depay, strengthening an already impressive roster that includes established players like André Carrillo and José Martínez. Depay is even said to have spoken to Ramos directly to encourage a move.

With only five matches left in the current season, Corinthians will dedicate significant resources to securing a central defender. Their pursuit of Ramos signifies their ambition to make a substantial impact in the upcoming season, aiming to improve their performance significantly from the recently concluded campaign.

The outcome of their negotiations with Ramos will prove pivotal in shaping Corinthians’ squad and future prospects.