UEFA is actively considering a dramatic rule change to the Champions League format, potentially eliminating extra time from knockout-round matches. This proposed alteration, reported by The Guardian, aims to address growing concerns over fixture congestion for elite players, a problem exacerbated by the recent expansion of the tournament and the introduction of the revamped Club World Cup. The sheer volume of matches demanded of top players is becoming unsustainable.

This season’s Champions League introduced a controversial new league phase, replacing the traditional group stage. This change added two matchdays, requiring teams to play eight matches against eight different opponents in the first round. While it is still early to assess the full consequences, the increased workload is already causing concern amongst players and managers.

The expansion, combined with the newly restructured Club World Cup, which will feature 12 European teams this year, significantly increases the overall number of fixtures top players are required to participate in. This unprecedented level of fixture congestion prompted UEFA to explore radical solutions to alleviate the strain on the players’ physical and mental well-being.

Eliminating extra time: A bold proposal

To mitigate fixture congestion, UEFA is seriously exploring the possibility of removing extra time from Champions League knockout matches. Instead of the traditional 30-minute extra time period after a draw, matches would proceed directly to a penalty shootout if the score remains tied after two legs of regulation time. This bold proposition, should it be adopted, would represent one of the most significant rule changes in the Champions League’s history.

The current TV rights cycle for the Champions League extends until 2027, making it highly unlikely that any such rule change would be implemented before the 2027/28 season. However, the possibility has not been entirely ruled out. This potential adjustment follows earlier moves to address fixture congestion, such as the removal of replays in domestic cup competitions like the FA Cup.

Eliminating extra time from the Champions League would be a significant step, comparable in impact to the removal of the away goals rule in 2021. It would build upon the decision made in 2023 to eliminate the extra 30 minutes from the UEFA Super Cup.

The potential for such significant alteration reflects UEFA’s concern about player welfare and the escalating demands of the modern football calendar. The organization is clearly seeking a balance between maintaining the competition’s excitement and ensuring the long-term health of its participants.