This December marks the 13th anniversary of Diego Simeone’s appointment as Atlético Madrid manager. While his legacy is undeniable, reports suggest that for the first time in his tenure, his future at the club is uncertain.

According to Relevo, Atlético has begun exploring potential successors, a move driven by strategic planning rather than immediate on-field performance. One name prominently featured in these discussions is club legend Fernando Torres.

The club acknowledges a perceived fatigue surrounding Simeone, a feeling that his influence on the team may be waning despite significant summer investments.

This sentiment has been amplified by the arrival of Carlos Bucero as Atlético’s new General Director of Football in January. Bucero has minimized the role of Andrea Berta, Simeone’s long-time sporting director, and reduced Simeone’s decision-making power in areas outside of on-field matters.

Contractual considerations and Torres’s history

Simeone’s contract runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, a renewal signed last November before Bucero’s arrival. This three-year extension was primarily motivated by financial considerations.

Fernando Torres, however, represents a different kind of continuity. A product of Atlético’s youth system, Torres’s two spells at the club (1995-2007 and 2015-2019) cemented his status as a beloved icon.

His intimate knowledge of the club’s culture and history makes him a compelling candidate for future managerial roles, should the opportunity arise. His leadership and understanding of the club’s identity could prove invaluable during a period of transition.

Despite these developments, Atlético Madrid insists that Simeone will only depart on his own terms. The club’s current strategy is one of preparedness rather than immediate action. Speculating on potential replacements is premature, as the availability of suitable managers will depend on the market at the time.

Beyond Torres, names such as Unai Emery, Julen Lopetegui, Luis de la Fuente, and Marcelino García Toral have been mentioned in various reports.

For now, Simeone remains focused on the task at hand: Atlético’s upcoming La Liga match against Alavés. The future will unfold in due course, respecting the manager’s legacy and the club’s need for a thoughtful succession plan. The possibility of a Torres-led future, however, adds a fascinating layer of intrigue to the ongoing saga.