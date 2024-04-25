Bayern Munich is willing to bend on its current transfer strategy to sign Ralf Rangnick. The Bundesliga club has had a tough time in its search for a new manager. Bayern brass announced in February that current coach Thomas Tuchel would depart at the end of the current campaign. Since then, the Bavarians have been linked with a plethora of potential managers.

This wish list undoubtedly started with Xabi Alonso. The former midfielder, however, shocked many by committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern then switched its attention to Julian Nagelsmann. Like Alonso, the highly rated coach opted to stay on with the German national team instead of rejoining the Bundesliga side.

While Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi has been listed as a top candidate to join Bayern, the club looks to have moved in a different direction with Rangnick. And it seems as if the Germans will accommodate the coach’s demands to finally grab a new manager.

Rangnick apparently wants major input in transfer Bayern Munich business

Rumors surfaced earlier in the week that Rangnick would only take the Bayern job if he has a significant say in their transfers. Coaches typically tend to have major input on potential player moves. This is not exactly the case, however, at the Bundesliga team. Bayern executives reportedly take near full control of the transfer business in the summer and January periods.

Rangnick himself hinted at this demand on Wednesday. The current coach of the Austria national team revealed that Bayern contacted him about the job opening. He was then asked if a switch to the German club would be financially motivated. “No, that doesn’t matter to me at all,” replied Rangnick.

“For me, it’s about other things: can I make a difference? Is there a chance of developing a team and being successful? That’s what drives me. When that no longer motivates me, it’s time to retire.”

Instead of a big payday, Rangnick wants to help bring the right players to Bayern and develop them. Bayern Munich executives Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have reportedly given Rangnick their word that the coach’s recommendations will be heard if he joins Bayern.

German coach has eye for talent, but has zero trophies since 2011

Rangnick previously worked with several German teams including Schalke, Hoffenheim, and RB Leipzig. However, his most recent job with a club before the Austria position was at Manchester United. The coach took over on an interim basis following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Rangnick’s time with the Red Devils will go down as forgettable, to say the least. The club ultimately finished sixth that season, the exact place they were when the German joined the team in December. United only managed to win 11 of 29 total matches with Rangnick in charge.

Nevertheless, the interim coach did make several quality transfer recommendations to United brass during his time with the club. This list included Manchester City duo Josko Gvardiol and Julian Alvarez, as well as Luis Diaz and Konrad Laimer. The Red Devils failed to take Rangnick’s advice for any of these moves.

Potentially hiring the Austria national team coach would still be fairly risky. Although his eye for talent is seemingly solid, his record as a manager is not very stellar. Rangnick’s last trophy came 13 years ago with Schalke.

However, Bayern brass is reportedly negotiating the final details with the coach regarding a contract. If the two sides agree to a deal, Rangnick could very well bring a Leipzig school of thought to Bayern.

PHOTOS: IMAGO