Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
AC Milan
Comments

Rafael Leao’s AC Milan-to-Galatasaray fee and salary officially revealed as Amorim reportedly secures Premier League replacement

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Rafael Leao and head coach Ruben Amorim of AC Milan.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesRafael Leao and head coach Ruben Amorim of AC Milan.

Rafael Leao has officially finalized his departure from AC Milan, selecting Galatasaray as his landing spot despite late interest from Aston Villa. While manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly secured a replacement from the Premier League, the official financial figures detailing Leao’s transfer fee and salary in Turkey have now been disclosed.

After publicly expressing his desire to depart Milan following seven seasons at the San Siro, Leao struggled to attract offers matching the club’s initial 50 million euro valuation. Although his representatives pitched the winger to Aston Villa, Galatasaray pushed hardest to secure his signature, establishing themselves as his preferred destination.

Following the official announcement, Galatasaray revealed across their social channels that they reached an agreement with AC Milan on a €38 million ($44.1 million USD) transfer fee. While falling short of Milan’s original €50 million ($58 million USD) threshold, the Rossoneri secured a 20 percent sell-on clause for any future transfer involving the Portuguese international.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

In addition to the transfer fee paid to Milan, Galatasaray outlined the terms of the contract signed by the 27-year-old forward. Under a four-year agreement running through 2030, Leao will earn a guaranteed net salary of €10 million ($11.6 million USD) per season.

Tweet placeholder

While Galatasaray may not have offered the most prestigious sporting platform in Europe, the move represented a massive financial upgrade for Leao. According to cap tracking site Capology, the Portuguese forward earned €6.41 million ($7.4 million USD) gross annually at Milan, whereas his new deal in Istanbul elevates his pre-tax compensation to roughly €12.5 million ($14.5 million USD) per year, nearly doubling his previous wage.

Advertisement
Serie A 2026 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

see also

Serie A 2026 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

Why are Rafael Leao’s fee and salary disclosed?

Unlike most European football clubs that keep transfer fees and player salaries confidential, Galatasaray operate under a completely transparent financial structure. This level of disclosure stems directly from the club’s corporate governance obligations as a publicly traded sports organization in Turkiye.

Galatasaray Sportif A.S. operates as a publicly listed company on Borsa Istanbul, Turkiye’s primary stock exchange. Borsa Istanbul unifies the Turkish equities market, precious metals exchanges, and derivatives markets under a single corporate regulatory framework.

Under capital markets regulations, Galatasaray are legally mandated to submit precise financial terms for major acquisitions and player compensation packages. These figures are officially reported to the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydinlatma Platformu, or KAP), Turkiye’s central electronic portal used to disseminate legally required financial statements, corporate actions, and material news to investors and the public.

Advertisement

Amorim secures Leao’s replacement from the Premier League

While transfer negotiations were ongoing, Leao participated in portions of AC Milan’s preseason under Ruben Amorim, functioning as one of the twin attacking midfielders in the manager’s tactical system. With Leao now departed, the former Manchester United boss has turned to the Premier League to reinforce his attack.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have reached a verbal agreement to sign winger Omari Hutchinson on loan from Nottingham Forest. The Italian side will cover the player’s full salary for the duration of the 2026-27 campaign, with only official paperwork remaining to complete the move.

Omari Hutchinson of Ipswich Town is fouled by Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu of Manchester United, with Ruben Amorim on the background.

Omari Hutchinson is fouled by Patrick Dorgu, with Ruben Amorim on the background. (Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A product of the Arsenal and Chelsea youth academies, Hutchinson joined Ipswich Town on a permanent €23.5 million ($27.3 million USD) transfer in 2024-25, scoring his maiden Premier League goal against Amorim’s Manchester United in a 1-1 draw. After Forest acquired him for €43.4 million ($50.3 million USD) last summer, the English side could not guarantee the 22-year-old regular minutes, creating an opportunity for Amorim to land a player who impressed him as an opponent.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez reportedly open to Chelsea move amid Aston Villa exit

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez reportedly open to Chelsea move amid Aston Villa exit

Emiliano Martinez has been offered to Chelsea, with the Argentine goalkeeper reportedly open to a move to Stamford Bridge as his future at Aston Villa seems to be coming to an end. According to Fabrizio Romano, Martinez views a move to Chelsea favorably and "would say yes" if the Blues decide to push forward with […]

Cristiano Ronaldo joined by Bruno Fernandes as the only Portuguese winners of an exclusive Premier League award

Cristiano Ronaldo joined by Bruno Fernandes as the only Portuguese winners of an exclusive Premier League award

Bruno Fernandes was named PFA Players' Player of the Year, and alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, is now one of only two Portuguese players to win the award.

Enzo Fernandez reportedly accepts Man City move as Chelsea negotiations could make him Premier League record signing

Enzo Fernandez reportedly accepts Man City move as Chelsea negotiations could make him Premier League record signing

With his relationship with Chelsea fans far from being ideal, Enzo Fernandez has reporedtly given the green light to Manchester City in a move that could turn into the record signing of the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo matches Premier League goal tally in Saudi Pro League in less than half the games at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo matches Premier League goal tally in Saudi Pro League in less than half the games at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest goal against Al Riyadh has helped the striker match his Premier League goal tally now in the Saudi Pro League, though he needed less than half the games at Al Nassr.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo