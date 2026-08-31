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Lionel Messi retires from international soccer: How many titles did he win with Argentina?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi will no longer play for Argentina after confirming his retirement from international football. He leaves behind a legacy defined by milestones and titles that solidify his status as a true legend.

Modern soccer cannot be understood without Lionel Messi‘s immense contributions. The legendary forward has won virtually every trophy available, and his accomplishments with Argentina will forever be cherished by La Albiceleste’s faithful.

Across all levels, Lionel Messi won six titles while wearing Argentina’s colors. Although success with the senior team arrived late in his career, he ultimately secured the championships he had dreamed of his entire life.

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Lionel Messi’s titles with Argentina

Lionel Messi’s international career was marked by both triumph and heartbreak. At 18, he won the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup with La Albiceleste, starting his international journey on the right foot.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

In 2008, Messi led Argentina to an Olympic Gold Medal in Beijing. Winning two major youth honors early on convinced many that senior success would follow immediately, but fate had other plans.

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Despite relentless effort, Messi endured years of near-misses with the senior national team. It wasn’t until 2021 that he finally lifted his first senior trophy as Argentina’s captain, defeating Brazil to win the Copa America.

A year later, Messi guided Argentina to two pivotal titles: the Finalissima against Italy and the FIFA World Cup. The World Cup triumph stood as his crowning achievement, defeating powerhouse France in a thrilling final decided by a penalty shootout.

In 2024, Messi and Argentina were crowned Copa America champions once more, defeating Colombia to reaffirm their status as the dominant force in CONMEBOL.

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The 2026 World Cup marked the end of Messi’s international journey

In his official retirement announcement, Messi confirmed that he made the decision following Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

It remains unknown whether a victory would have persuaded Messi to continue playing for Argentina, leaving fans with one of the greatest “what ifs” in football history.

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