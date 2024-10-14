The win over Panama provided a preview of the momentum the USMNT can have under its new coach, and Mexico can build it further. The hire of Mauricio Pochettino was met with much enthusiasm, and that showed on Saturday night. Although not the cleanest performance in USMNT history, there were several positives on the back of the win in Austin over Panama.

Now, the USMNT travels to Mexico for a rare away fixture. A win in a rivalry game would go a long way toward sustaining what Pochettino has given the United States early on in his tenure.

Panama recap

The USMNT was the better team from start to finish on Saturday night in Austin. Pochettino’s squad came out on the front foot and didn’t allow Panama many chances. They were, however, scoreless going into halftime after Josh Sargent missed the best chance of the half.

Fortunately, they came out on fire to start the second half. Christian Pulisic played a great ball for Yunus Musah to rifle home from six yards out just three minutes after the restart. Matt Turner made a fantastic pair of saves midway through the second half to keep the US in front. And then, in stoppage time, Ricardo Pepi found the back of the net to put the game on ice.

There are still some things to work on. Pochettino only had a limited amount of time with the players before this window. But the important thing was starting his tenure with a win, and they did. Now, the USMNT has an opportunity to build more positive momentum with a win in Mexico.

Rivalry with Mexico

Pochettino’s first taste of North America’s fiercest rivalry comes in a rare game in Mexico. Perhaps even more rare, is that the game is not being played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, but at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

The US has eternally struggled to get wins on Mexican soil. They have only done so just once: a 2012 friendly at Azteca in which Michael Orozco Fiscal scored to give the USMNT one of its most famous wins under Jurgen Klinsmann.

Despite struggling in Mexico, the rivalry is going very much in favor of the United States right now. El Tri has not beaten the US since a 3-0 win against Gregg Berhalter’s side in September 2019. Since then, the US has won or drawn seven straight. That includes two Nations League Finals, a Gold Cup Final and two World Cup qualifiers.

Our Pick: Includes: USMNT and USWNT, original shows, movies and more Browse Offers

Preview: USMNT momentum counters Mexico struggles

The USMNT may have had a rough summer, but Mexico’s was just as rough. They too were eliminated from Copa America at the group stage and subsequently fired their manager as a result. To replace Jimmy Lozano, they turned to Javier Aguirre. This is Aguirre’s third stint in charge of El Tri, having managed them at the 2002 World Cup and again at the 2010 World Cup.

Mexico’s form is similar to that of the US. In the last twelve months with six wins, six losses and four draws. Attendance at their two September friendlies in the US was bleak. Most recently, they played an unofficial friendly against LaLiga side Valencia in Puebla and drew 2-2.

The squad for this game against the US is a mix of experience and inexperience. Three players have over 100 international appearances: Guillermo Ochoa, Andres Guardado and Raul Jimenez. On the flip side, four players have one or zero caps: Bryan Gonzalez, Marcel Ruiz, Obed Vargas and German Berterame.

Notes

Following Saturday’s game, five US players were released back to their clubs: Marlon Fossey, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen.

Tuesday’s game against the US will be just the fifth time Mexico will have played on home soil since the 2022 World Cup. In that time, they played a total of 31 games. Coverage of the game in Guadalajara is available on TNT for American audiences. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

PHOTOS: IMAGO