There are so many variables that could affect predictions for the 2024/25 English Premier League, including some unknowns. There have been several key transfers among teams across the league. Riccardo Clafiori joined the best defense from last campaign with Arsenal. Manchester United signed several defensive players to shore up its issues from last season. Yet, there are always lingering threats of financial fair play points deductions. Additionally, Manchester City is now going to face trial for its FFP charges that date back several years.

Regardless, fans care more about the games themselves. Many see it as Manchester City’s title to lose. Pep Guardiola has been an unstoppable force in the Premier League, and there are several questions surrounding the challengers. Arsenal presents a serious threat to Guardiola’s side. Mikel Arteta took it all the way down to the last game of the season. Yet, a slip against Aston Villa at home cost the Gunner a shot at glory. Liverpool is under new management with Arne Slot, as is Chelsea with Enzo Maresca.

That includes one of the newcomers, Leicester City. Along with Southampton, these former Premier League sides spent just one season in the Championship before coming back to the top flight. The third team coming up is Ipswich Town. Ipswich last competed in the Premier League in the 2001/02 season, when it finished 18th. Since then, the side briefly fell into the third tier before back-to-back promotions shot the Tractor Boys back into the Premier League.

Ipswich will be one of the leading candidates to go back down to the Championship, as will Leicester City and Southampton. However, there is still plenty of parity in the Premier League. Which clubs will finish in the European places, and who will threaten relegation this year?

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Make your Premier League table predictions for the 2024/25 season

Even with all the unknowns of a Premier League season, we want to know how you think the season will unfold. Can any team unseat Manchester City? Will any of the newly promoted teams stay up? Each of the three newcomers suffered relegation in the 2023/24 season. Who could make a run into a European spot like last season’s Aston Villa?

World Soccer Talk‘s staff made their picks below. However, in the comments, let us know your table predictions for the 2024/25 Premier League.

World Soccer Talk makes Premier League predictions

Kyle Fansler

Arsenal Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle Chelsea Crystal Palace Aston Villa West Ham United Fulham Brighton and Hove Albion Everton Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford Nottingham Forest Leicester City Ipswich Town Southampton

Chris Moore

Arsenal Manchester City Liverpool Manchester United Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea Newcastle West Ham United Brighton and Hove Albion Fulham Brentford Bournemouth Crystal Palace Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers Ipswich Town Nottingham Forest Leicester City Southampton

CHRISTOPHER HARRIS

Arsenal Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Brighton and Hove Albion Newcastle United West Ham United Crystal Palace AFC Bournemouth Aston Villa Fulham Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers Ipswich Town Southampton Chelsea Nottingham Forest Everton Leicester City

Photo: Imago.