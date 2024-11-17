Milan Skriniar’s reported willingness to join Juventus could be a key factor in facilitating a transfer, despite initial obstacles. The Slovakian defender’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has fueled this interest, presenting an opportunity for a career resurgence.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Skriniar’s time at PSG has been underwhelming, marked by a lack of consistent playing time in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
This lack of opportunity has made him receptive to alternative options. A move to Juventus, a club with a rich history and significant stature, presents a compelling prospect for the defender.
Juventus’ defensive needs and financial constraints
Juventus, currently facing a defensive crisis, view Skriniar as a valuable addition to their squad. However, significant financial hurdles exist. The club is likely unable to cover Skriniar’s full €10 million annual salary, potentially requiring a compromise on wages or a different transfer structure.
PSG’s preference for a permanent transfer, rather than a loan, further complicates the situation. Their own defensive injury concerns make them reluctant to release Skriniar without securing adequate replacement. This mutual need for a solution could be key in negotiations.
Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s established relationship with Luis Campos, PSG’s sporting advisor, might prove advantageous. This connection could facilitate a mutually agreeable solution, potentially overcoming the financial and logistical challenges.
The transfer is far from guaranteed, as Skriniar’s substantial salary might attract offers from English and German clubs who could meet his financial expectations more readily. Despite these challenges, Skriniar’s openness to joining Juventus offers a crucial foundation for negotiations, providing a pathway to a potential transfer.
