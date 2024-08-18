There were two dominant storylines ahead of the first big game of the English Premier League season. Enzo Maresca was making his debut with a head-to-head against Pep Guardiola, a coach he assisted in the triple-winning 2022-23 campaign.

But there was a big contrast between the two teams heading into a new season. Manchester City came off after a record fourth successive league title. Meanwhile, instability continues to shake the club from West London.

Will Maresca’s experience with Pep make a difference or is it going to be easy-peasy for Man City?

Chelsea fall short despite a few positives

While the former Leicester City coach had Chelsea play a patient possession-based style, it’s always going to be an upheaval task to upset Man City. And that feeling further clouds the game once Erling Haaland opened the score in his 100th appearance for the club.

Chelsea kept their accomplished visitors at bay until their ex-midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who played a big part in City coping without Rodri’s presence in midfield, sealed three points with a fine strike.

That prompted an early exit from Todd Boehly from the VIP stands. Chelsea’s infamous owner could still be active in the remaining weeks of a busy transfer window. As revealed by Maresca himself, there is no immediate pressure set by the higher bosses regarding this season.

This could give them the much-needed stability that was lacking at Stamford Bridge since its heydays. Including his former acquaintance, Pep faced seven Chelsea coaches in his nine visits to the ground.

But, from Chelsea’s point of view, some things made this specific experience different. Maresca fielded the second-youngest XI in the Premier League era. Romeo Lavia’s long-awaited starting debut was another reason to be hopeful after the Belgian displayed a composed showing.

With all four substitutes newcomers, Maresca will have to make more big decisions in the future. The Italian was already at it when he left out Raheem Sterling from the squad that played his ex-club.

Nonetheless, they still need a better threat in front of goal. Nicolas Jackson had a frustrating night with the usual shortcomings nullifying his hardworking performance. In the end, the numerous half-hearted penalty shouts presented Chelsea’s hopeful moments at getting back into the game.

As for Man City, despite only playing the first-half, their only new signing Savio enjoyed a successful start to life in England. It was also a welcome return to business as usual at the Bridge after a chaotic 4-4 draw last season.

What’s next for the teams?

Chelsea’s next game will see them host Swiss side Servette in the first leg of European Conference League qualifiers on Thursday. On the second matchday of the Premier League season, their most-expensive pick Pedro Neto will return to Molineux for the trip to Wolves.

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town are Manchester City’s first opponent at Etihad Stadium this season. Next month, Guardiola’s troops face a familiar foe with Arsenal’s trip to Manchester. Chelsea have no encounter against a traditional top-six club until mid-October.

Before the transfer window closes, BlueCo set its sights on completing further signings, including Joao Felix and Victor Osimhen. Oscar Bobb’s unfortunate injury could mean the champions adding an attacking outlet to their star-studded side.

PHOTOS: IMAGO