Kylian Mbappe running out of time to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid legacy: How many goals does he need to break CR7’s wild 2013 goalscoring record?

From the moment Kylian Mbappe pulled on the white shirt, comparisons felt inevitable. At Real Madrid, history is not a backdrop—it is a benchmark. And looming above all modern attacking standards is the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, the most prolific scorer the club has ever known. As the calendar year edges toward its conclusion, Mbappe finds himself staring directly at one of the most intimidating milestones in Madrid history, with time tightening and expectation rising inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

This is not simply a question of goals. It is a question of legacy—and whether even an extraordinary debut season can begin to rival what once seemed untouchable. Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid came with enormous anticipation and no shortage of skepticism. Could he coexist with established stars? Would his game translate instantly to LaLiga? Those questions were answered swiftly.

From his opening appearances, the Frenchman became the focal point of the Madrid attack, combining explosive pace with ruthless efficiency. His adaptation was immediate, his confidence unmistakable. In league play and cup competitions alike, he delivered decisive performances, quickly establishing himself among Europe’s most feared forwards.

Even without a full collection of trophies yet secured, there is little doubt inside Valdebebas about his impact. Los Blancos believe the goals are already there—and the titles will follow once the project stabilizes around him. The pivotal moment in this statistical chase arrived in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 against Talavera. In a tie that was supposed to be routine, Madrid was pushed to the edge, and responsibility once again fell on Mbappe.

He scored twice—once from the penalty spot in the 41st minute, and again late in the second half—guiding Madrid through a tense 3-2 victory. The brace did more than secure qualification. It moved him to the brink of history. Behind the scenes, that appearance was no coincidence. According to Diario AS, the France captain personally requested to start the match, fully aware of the milestone within reach.

The record revealed

Here is where the scale of the challenge becomes clear. Cristiano Ronaldo scored 59 goals for Real Madrid in the 2013 calendar year, the most prolific single year by a player in the club’s history. After his brace against Talavera, Mbappe now stands on 58 goals in 2025, leaving him just one goal away from equaling the record—and two from surpassing it. There is one final opportunity left this year: a La Liga clash against Sevilla at the Bernabeu, and the margins could not be tighter.

Player Games Goals Assists Hat-Tricks Cristiano Ronaldo (2013) 50 59 14 7 Kylian Mbappe (2025) 58 (one to go in 2025) 58 (so far) 5 5

Why this feels bigger than just a number

Ronaldo’s 2013 season was not merely productive—it was mythic. Across club and country, he scored 69 goals that year, setting a standard that defined an era. For more than a decade, even the greatest forwards have fallen short of matching that level of consistency. That Mbappe is even part of this conversation in his first full year at Madrid speaks volumes. He has already registered four hat-tricks and one four-goal haul, underlining a relentlessness that mirrors the Portuguese icon at his peak.

Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo

Yet there is an important distinction. Ronaldo’s record came within a fully established, dominant Madrid side built around him. Mbappe is achieving these numbers while Madrid is still evolving—rotating lineups, integrating youth, and relying heavily on his presence whenever stability is needed. The upcoming match against Sevilla now carries weight beyond league points. The 26-year-old star has a favorable history against the Andalusian side, having scored multiple times against them before.