Liverpool‘s narrow Premier League victory against Brentford keeps their title hopes alive, but the January transfer window has brought renewed focus to the futures of several key players.

Arne Slot faces the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk on free transfers this summer. With Salah heavily linked to a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, Liverpool is actively planning for life after their star forward.

According to reports from Spain (via SportsBible), Liverpool has identified Real Sociedad’s 23-year-old winger, Takefusa Kubo, as a prime target to replace Salah. To facilitate the transfer, Liverpool is reportedly prepared to offer three players to Real Sociedad as part of a deal aimed at reducing Kubo’s €60 million release clause.

The potential makeweights

The three players offered to Real Sociedad are:

Federico Chiesa: The Italian winger, signed only six months ago, is surprisingly included in the potential deal despite having recently begun to make an impact at Anfield after recovering from injury.

The Italian winger, signed only six months ago, is surprisingly included in the potential deal despite having recently begun to make an impact at Anfield after recovering from injury. Wataru Endo: The 31-year-old midfielder, acquired in 2023, has seen limited Premier League and Champions League action this season. However, he has been a regular starter in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup campaign.

The 31-year-old midfielder, acquired in 2023, has seen limited Premier League and Champions League action this season. However, he has been a regular starter in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup campaign. Harvey Elliott: Perhaps the most surprising inclusion is the 21-year-old Harvey Elliott. A highly-rated youngster and a Liverpool player since 2019, Elliott’s talent and club loyalty are undeniable.

Liverpool’s willingness to offer three players, including a young and promising talent like Elliott, highlights the club’s determination to secure Kubo’s services. The club’s strength in depth, particularly in midfield and attack, might be a driving factor behind their willingness to part with players currently within their ranks.

The depth within the squad gives them room to offer players to balance the financial equation of this transfer. The overall success of this calculated gamble remains to be seen. Regardless, securing Kubo’s services becomes even more paramount given the impending departure of Salah, regardless of potential replacements within the next two transfer windows.