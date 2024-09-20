Lionel Messi is now setting his sights on a new arena—Hollywood. The Inter Miami captain has announced the launch of his own production company, 525 Rosario. It is an ambitious entry into the entertainment industry. This move is seen as an extension of Messi’s ever-growing empire. The company is poised to boost his already impressive net worth, estimated at around $1.15 billion.

The name 525 Rosario holds special significance for Messi, as it reflects his deep connection to his roots. The number 525 refers to the street number of Messi’s childhood home in Rosario, Argentina. It echoes Messi’s values of family and community that are central to the new venture. The production company aims to embody these attributes while also promoting innovation, teamwork, and diverse perspectives.

Messi’s foray into the entertainment world is a personal endeavor and a strategic move to extend his influence beyond the pitch. The venture is a collaboration with Smuggler Entertainment. Messi previously worked with this company on successful projects like the Apple TV+ docuseries “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” and “Messi Meets America.” These projects, which showcased Messi’s journey and achievements, laid the groundwork for the establishment of 525 Rosario.

Scope of 525 Rosario

525 Rosario is a multi-faceted production company that will develop and produce a wide range of content. For example, there are premium television shows, films, live sports events, and community initiatives. Additionally, the company will create branded content and commercials not just for Messi, but for other prominent athletes worldwide. By branching into various forms of media, Messi aims to leverage his global fame to create content that resonates with audiences on an international scale.

In a statement about his new venture, Messi expressed his long-standing passion for entertainment, both on and off the field. “Entertainment has always been a passion for me, whether that be on the pitch or in other areas. I’m really motivated by the opportunity to pursue the project we created with Smuggler Entertainment and to expand it further to create content and experiences on a global scale through this new venture,” Messi said.

The production company will have dual headquarters in Miami. That’s where Messi currently resides with his family, and Los Angeles, the heart of the entertainment industry. By taking this strategic stance, the corporation hopes to improve its operations and partnerships in the international entertainment industry.

Strategic partnership with Smuggler Entertainment

Smuggler Entertainment, known for its innovative and high-quality content, will play a crucial role in the success of 525 Rosario. Tim Pastore, co-founder and CEO of Smuggler Entertainment, will serve as the chief executive officer of the new company. Pastore emphasized the alignment of values between Messi and the company. “This new venture aims to highlight and build upon everything Leo Messi stands for through not only massive premium content on a global scale but also community outreach and family-focused initiatives.”

The partnership with Smuggler Entertainment is a strategic move that positions 525 Rosario to not only produce captivating content but also engage in community outreach and philanthropic activities. This aligns with Messi’s desire to inspire and connect with people worldwide. He can use entertainment as a platform to advance social and cultural causes.

The Messi family’s statement encapsulated the broader vision of the company: “The goal remains to inspire and connect with people around the world in a completely new way, and we are looking forward to this venture. We would like to continue advancing in the entertainment sector, bringing new initiatives and productions with global reach through innovative storytelling, programming, and experiences.”

