Croatia national team manager Zlatko Dalić has officially selected his squad for Euro 2024. The country, despite its relatively small size, has established itself as a European powerhouse in the sport. Croatia is 128th globally in total citizens, but the team currently ranks 10th in the world by FIFA. This rating is also good enough for eighth in all of Europe.

The team’s meteoric rise in recent years has been fueled by a dynamic list of midfielders. Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic have all racked up at least 95 caps for their country. The trio would essentially all feature in practically any other national team squad in the world.

With the formidable midfielders on the pitch together, Croatia has found relative success in recent years. Although they have not collected significant silverware, Vatreni has come extremely close to shocking the world at major tournaments. Modric, the team’s captain, previously guided his team to the 2018 World Cup Final in Russia, eventually losing to France. Croatia also finished in third place at the 2022 World Cup as well.

Euro 2024 may be Croatian core group’s final tournament together

While Croatia has gotten extremely close to major trophies, Euro 2024 could very well be the core’s last hurrah together. Modric is now 38 and will likely retire from international soccer following the completion of the upcoming tournament. His club career is also up in the air at the moment as well. The midfielder is set to be out of contract at Real Madrid and a new deal has not yet been announced.

Along with Modric, other Croatian stars such as Kovacic, Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, and Andrej Kramaric are all also in their 30s as well. There is some young talent moving up the ranks, but this main core group of stars is the team’s backbone at the moment.

Croatia will prepare for the summer competition in Germany with two friendlies in early June. Modric will lead his team out at home against North Macedonia on June 3rd. The team then faces mighty Portugal in a big test five days later on the Iberian Peninsula.

Coach names nine extra players to standby list

Following the two friendlies, Croatia will begin its Euro 2024 run in Group B alongside Spain, Italy, and Albania. The group is particularly difficult. Three of the teams currently rank inside FIFA’s top 10 in the world.

Along with naming his full 26-man roster for the upcoming tournament, Dalić also included nine extra players as standbys. This latter group of players will train with the national team and could become available should any injuries occur.

Full Croatia squad for Euro 2024 (including players on standby):

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahce), Ivica Ivušić (Pafos), Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka).

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Josip Stanišić (Bayer Leverkusen), Josip Šutalo (Ajax), Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Marin Pongracić (Lecce).

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Marcelo Brozović (Al-Nassr), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg), Luka Ivanušec (Feyenoord), Luka Sučić (RB Salzburg), Martin Baturina (Dinamo).

Forwards: Ivan Perišić (Hajduk), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petković (Dinamo), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pašalić (Rijeka).

Players listed on standby: Borna Barišić (Rangers), Duje Ćaleta-Car (Lyon), Kristijan Jakić (Augsburg), Dominik Kotarski (PAOK), Toni Fruk (Rijeka), Marin Ljubičić (LASK), Igor Matanović (Karlsruhe), Niko Kristian Sigur (Hajduk), Petar Sučić (Dinamo).

