UEFA Champions League
Liverpool coach Arne Slot addresses Simeone’s fan clash: ‘If I react, I know what the Spanish media will write’

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Arne Slot (L), Manager of Liverpool, and Diego Simeone (R), Head Coach of Atletico de Madrid.
© Clive Mason/Getty ImagesArne Slot (L), Manager of Liverpool, and Diego Simeone (R), Head Coach of Atletico de Madrid.

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid opened the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign with a dramatic clash that ended in controversy surrounding Diego Simeone, who was involved in a heated confrontation with home fans. After securing the win, Reds manager Arne Slot weighed in with a pointed comment: “If I react, I know what the Spanish media will write.”

Liverpool jumped to an early 2-0 lead before Atletico stormed back with two goals from Marcos Llorente. But just as the match seemed destined for a draw, Virgil van Dijk netted the winner in stoppage time to seal a 3-2 victory. The result, however, was overshadowed by Simeone’s dismissal after a clash with a supporter seated behind the visiting bench.

After the match, Simeone addressed the incident. “There were insults throughout the whole game, but I know the one who has to remain calm is me. I have to endure everything — insults, gestures, all of it. They insult you the entire game from behind and you can’t say anything, because I’m the coach. My reaction to the insult is not justifiable, but people don’t understand what it’s like to be insulted nonstop for 90 minutes,” he told Movistar.

The Argentine elaborated further in his press conference: “We’re in a position where we don’t have the right to react, and it’s not right when we do because we are protagonists. But just as we fight against racism and insults toward players, the benches are right next to the stands, and it’s not easy to deal with insults for the entire game. Then came the third goal, and in addition to the insults there was also a gesture — and I’m human.”

Diego Simeone, Head Coach of Atletico de Madrid, clashes with referee Maurizio Mariani during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid.

Diego Simeone, Head Coach of Atletico de Madrid, clashes with referee Maurizio Mariani during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid.

Simeone declined to specify the nature of the insults but admitted regret for his reaction, noting he had endured constant abuse from nearby supporters throughout the match. Atletico’s next Champions League fixture comes on the 30th against Eintracht Frankfurt, and if his suspension is upheld, Simeone will not be on the sidelines.

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Slot addresses Simeone’s controversy

Arne Slot celebrated van Dijk’s late winner, which added to a string of narrow one-goal victories this season. Still, he lamented his team’s missed opportunities to put the game away earlier. Yet in the aftermath, Simeone’s confrontation with fans dominated the headlines, overshadowing Liverpool’s heroic finish.

The Dutchman was asked about the incident in his post-match press conference and gave a measured response: “It’s difficult for me to react on because I don’t know what happened exactly today. He was closer to the situation than I was, so it’s impossible for me to react on that. If I react on that, I already know what the Spanish media is going to write.”

Instead, Slot tried to redirect the focus to the soccer itself. “I think they should write about two teams with great mentality fighting until the end. Atletico came back, we scored the 3-2. That’s what I think the game should be about, because it was a great game to watch,” he concluded.

