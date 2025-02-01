Inter Miami’s meteoric rise continues as the MLS club’s valuation reaches new heights, with Lionel Messi’s presence proving to be a game-changer. Since the Argentine superstar joined the Florida-based franchise in July 2023, the club has undergone a massive transformation both on and off the pitch.

Since arriving in the United States, the Argentine has transformed the fortunes of Inter Miami, drawing unparalleled attention to the league. His debut season saw record-breaking attendance figures, increased season ticket sales, and global media coverage.

The Messi effect is not only visible in the club’s valuation but also in the growth of Major League Soccer as a whole. The 2024 season saw an all-time high in average attendance, total attendance, and merchandise sales, with Miami’s games being among the most-watched MLS fixtures worldwide.

Even MLS commissioner Don Garber acknowledged the 37-year-old’s monumental impact, citing his presence as one of the key drivers behind the league’s global expansion.

According to Sportico’s 2025 MLS Franchise Valuation Rankings, Inter Miami has now climbed to the second-most valuable team in the United States, a remarkable achievement considering the club’s short history. The exact growth figures reveal just how much of an effect Messi has had, turning the Herons into one of the league’s premier brands.

Inter Miami’s valuation soars – The Messi effect

A year and a half after Messi’s blockbuster free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami’s value has surged. According to Sportico, the club’s valuation has grown by 17% from $1.02 billion to $1.19 billion, surpassing several long-established MLS teams.

This leap sees Inter Miami move up one spot from last year’s rankings, overtaking LA Galaxy to become the second-most valuable club in the league. The only MLS team valued higher is Los Angeles FC (LAFC), which remains at the top with a valuation of $1.28 billion, following an 11% increase.

Only New York City saw a bigger jump in value than Inter Miami, with a 19% rise year-over-year. The top five most valuable MLS franchises now include:

LAFC – $1.28 billion (+11%) Inter Miami – $1.19 billion (+17%) LA Galaxy – $1.11 billion (+11%) Atlanta United – $1.08 billion (+3%) New York City FC – $1 billion (+19%)

The MLS’s total valuation now stands at $20.9 billion, with an average team worth $721 million, reflecting a 6% increase from 2024.