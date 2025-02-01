Lionel Messi’s arrival in MLS has not only boosted the league’s global appeal but has also made Inter Miami an attractive destination for players eager to share the pitch with one of the greatest footballers of all time. Among the club’s latest signings, one player spoke candidly about the “incredible” experience of playing alongside the Argentine legend.

One of Inter Miami’s key additions this season is Tadeo Allende. The Argentine forward joined the club on loan from Spanish side Celta de Vigo to help reinforce the attack following several departures. Now having the opportunity to play alongside his idol, Allende expressed his excitement and admiration.

“It’s hard to grasp reality sometimes. I’ve watched him a lot on TV, just like everyone else, and now having him as a teammate is incredible. Actually, all four of them—Luis (Suarez), Sergio (Busquets), and Jordi (Alba) as well—are absolute beasts,” Allende told reporters.

He also highlighted how the presence of experienced veterans pushes the squad to higher standards: “It’s exciting, but also a pressure, because we’re learning and we have to do things right since they are the most competitive people out there. We have to be at their level to compete at the highest level.”

Although he missed the match against Club America, Allende made his debut in the friendly against Club Universitario in Peru after resolving visa issues. Head coach Javier Mascherano gave him the opportunity to start, pairing him in attack with Messi and Suarez.

Inter Miami still active in the transfer market

With just three weeks left before the 2025 MLS season kicks off, Inter Miami remains active in the transfer market, finalizing both arrivals and departures as they prepare for a demanding year that includes the FIFA Club World Cup.

One of the latest departures is Facundo Farias. The Argentine forward, who joined Inter Miami in July 2023 and played a key role in the second half of the season, suffered a season-ending injury at the start of 2024. The club has opted to cash in on the 22-year-old, transferring him to Argentine side Estudiantes de La Plata for a reported $4.5 million fee. During his time with Miami, he made 13 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami has strengthened its defense with the signing of Uruguayan center-back Maximiliano Falcon. The MLS club paid Chilean side Colo Colo around $2 million for his services. Pending the arrival of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate, Falcón has signed a contract until December 2028, with an option to extend for an additional year.