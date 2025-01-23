Inter Miami CF is reportedly preparing to sell Argentinian forward Facundo Farias to Estudiantes, according to TyC Sports. The move comes as Inter Miami undergoes significant squad restructuring during the preseason under new manager Javier Mascherano.

Mascherano is working to assemble a team capable of challenging for titles in the upcoming season. The club has already made several changes to its roster, including the transfer of Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution and Matías Rojas to River Plate. These departures and their implications will be closely scrutinized.

Inter Miami is planning further changes to its attack, with Farias reportedly agreeing to a four-year deal with Estudiantes. TyC Sports reports that Estudiantes has acquired 70% of Farias’s playing rights. This agreement highlights Estudiantes’ ambition to strengthen their squad and their willingness to invest in young talent. The club is likely to have been impressed by the player’s potential and past performances.

A promising debut, then injury

Farias joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 alongside Lionel Messi. The pair showed promise during their first season together; however, Farias’s progress was hampered by an ACL injury in early 2024. This injury significantly impacted the player’s ability to demonstrate his talent and potential. The player will be hoping to resume his career at a similar level after his recovery.

Farias regained full fitness toward the end of 2024, but it seems he won’t have a second opportunity at Inter Miami.

The club’s reported interest in River Plate forward Santiago Simón suggests a potential replacement is already being sought. This strategic move suggests that the club is seeking to maintain a certain level of competitiveness and is willing to make necessary changes to their squad.

Allowing Farias to leave opens a position for another international player. Simón could potentially be that player. This suggests a strategic approach to squad building and highlights the manager’s ambition to bring in players who fit his tactical plans.