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Anthony Gordon joins Lionel Messi and two Real Madrid icons in La Liga assist record

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Anthony Gordon and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona.
© David Ramos & Jasper Juinen/Getty ImagesAnthony Gordon and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona.

Anthony Gordon integrated seamlessly at FC Barcelona, locking down the left wing with explosive performances that have already seen him rewrite club record books. With his latest setup against Valencia, the English winger joined Lionel Messi and two Real Madrid legends in an exclusive assist category in La Liga history.

Gordon marked his La Liga debut on Matchday 1 as a second-half substitute, requiring just 25 minutes to record two assists in a 5-0 rout of Elche. Inserting himself as a staple in manager Hansi Flick’s starting XI, he subsequently added two setups against Rayo Vallecano before laying off a pass for Fermin Lopez to score in another 5-0 victory over Valencia.

Through those contributions, Gordon became just the second player in the 21st century to register five assists across the opening four matches of a La Liga campaign. The last player to achieve that standard was Messi during the 2011-12 season.

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The only other players in league history to record five assists through four matches featured decades ago for Real Madrid. Juan Gomez Gonzalez, universally known as Juanito, first set the benchmark during the 1980-81 season, followed by Michel Gonzalez during the 1987-88 campaign.

Anthony Gordon of Barcelona shoots against Valencia.

Anthony Gordon of Barcelona shoots against Valencia.

Gordon’s most productive playmaking season came during the 2023-24 campaign with Newcastle United. Across 48 total appearances in all competitions, he generated 16 assists, with 15 coming in Premier League action.

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Raphinha surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and matches Lionel Messi’s La Liga goalscoring record at Barcelona after Valencia goal

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Raphinha surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and matches Lionel Messi’s La Liga goalscoring record at Barcelona after Valencia goal

Through just four La Liga appearances, Gordon has already accounted for a third of his career single-season league assist high, underscoring his immediate impact in Catalonia. The winger currently leads La Liga in assists, pacing ahead of Angel Perez, Unai Lopez, Javi Hernandez, and Mariano Diaz, who sit tied with three apiece.

Gordon targeting Messi’s record?

Barcelona have poured in 17 total goals through their opening four fixtures of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign, maintaining a blistering offensive pace that provides Gordon ample opportunity to build on his numbers. Sitting on five assists, he could realistically challenge the single-season league benchmark established by Messi.

The record for most assists in a single La Liga campaign stands at 21, set by Messi for Barcelona during the 2019-20 season. Across all competitions that year, the Argentine legend compiled 26 total assists.

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