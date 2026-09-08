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Alexis Mac Allister opens up on lack of new Liverpool contract: ‘It makes me very sad’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool.
© Getty ImagesAlexis Mac Allister of Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister addressed his contract situation at Liverpool, revealing that the club has not offered him an extension yet. The Argentine midfielder, who still has two years remaining on his current deal through June 2028, spoke to reporters ahead of the RedsChampions League opener against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

“I received the news that the club wasn’t in a position to offer me a new contract, which, of course, makes me very, very sad,” Mac Allister said, pointing to his consistent effort in training and matches as reason to feel he deserved better clarity on his future.

The situation carries an added sting given that two of his midfield teammates, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, both signed contract extensions earlier this year.

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Mac Allister made clear he was happy for both players but admitted the contrast in how their situations were handled left him feeling overlooked, even as he reiterated his commitment to give his best for the club regardless of the outcome.

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Despite the frustration, Mac Allister insisted he has no intention of forcing a move away from Liverpool, noting that he turned down other options during the offseason to remain at Anfield.

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Andoni Iraola addresses Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool future after great 2026 World Cup performance

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Andoni Iraola addresses Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool future after great 2026 World Cup performance

Amid the situation, new head coach Andoni Iraola backed the midfielder in response to his comments, stating that Mac Allister’s desire to stay at the club is what matters most and that he values his contributions highly heading into the new European campaign.

The Real Madrid links that shadowed Mac Allister’s summer

Mac Allister’s contract situation comes after a summer spent fending off transfer speculation, with Real Madrid repeatedly linked to the Argentine as a top target to strengthen their midfield, and Atletico Madrid also reportedly showing interest at one point.

Real Madrid did not sign a player in his position during the summer window, and multiple reports in Spain suggested the club viewed him as a priority option for a future move.

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Despite the noise, Mac Allister’s father and agent, Carlos Mac Allister, insisted throughout the window that his son remained “totally focused on Liverpool,” a stance the player himself echoed this week by confirming he turned down the chance to leave Anfield over the offseason.

Mac Allister’s numbers at Liverpool

Since joining from Brighton in mid-2023, Mac Allister has made 152 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and adding 20 assists. He has picked up 32 yellow cards and one red card in that span, while playing a total of 11,144 minutes for the club. The 27-year-old has won two major trophies during his time at Anfield, including the 2024-25 Premier League title.

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