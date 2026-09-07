Cristiano Ronaldo sees Al Nassr teammate Al Jaber leave for Al Qadsiah on SPL deadline day after quiet transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s announcement that the 2026-27 season could potentially mark his final campaign as a professional player led to expectations that Al Nassr would execute an aggressive transfer window to defend their Saudi Pro League title. However, amidst a quiet summer window, Al Nassr finalized the deadline-day departure of midfielder Abdulmalik Al Jaber to Al Qadsiah.

In contrast to major European leagues that closed their windows on September 1, the Saudi Pro League set its primary deadline for Sunday, September 6. As clubs across the competition finalized late roster moves, Al Nassr executed another outbound transaction in the closing hours.

Al Qadsiah confirmed the acquisition of Abdulmalik Al Jaber from Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on a season-long loan valued at SAR 6 million ($1.6 million USD). The agreement allows the 22-year-old midfielder an opportunity to return to Al Nassr ahead of the 2027-28 campaign should his purchase clause go unexercised.

Beyond the initial loan fee, Al Nassr inserted a SAR 50 million ($13.3 million USD) purchase option into the contract. Should Al Qadsiah trigger the clause to make the transfer permanent, the total transaction value would reach SAR 56 million ($14.9 million USD) delivered to the Riyadh side.

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Despite his prospective potential, Al Jaber failed to make a competitive first-team appearance for Al Nassr after suffering a severe knee injury at the start of the 2025-26 season, missing 21 matches and falling out of favor under former manager Jorge Jesus. Under new manager Ange Postecoglou, the midfielder made several preseason features but remained outside the competitive rotation, prompting his departure.

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see also ‘Cheating and still losing’: Al Ittihad sends sharp message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr’s SPL defeat

Al Jaber’s exit represents the ninth departure from Al Nassr during the 2026-27 summer transfer window. Following loan departures for Jhon Duran and Angelo, alongside permanent exits like Ali Al-Hassan to Al Fateh and Marcelo Brozovic’s contract expiration, Ronaldo saw several core contributors from last season’s championship squad leave the club.

Al Nassr’s quiet transfer window

After capturing the Saudi Pro League title and appointing Ange Postecoglou, expectations were high for Al Nassr to bolster their roster during the summer window. However, league financial regulations placed strict parameters on the club, subjecting them to a Recruitment Programme with defined spending caps.

Al Nassr’s sole incoming transfer of the window was midfielder Samu Costa, acquired for a €22 million ($25.5 million USD) fee from RCD Mallorca in a deal delayed by financial clearance procedures tied to outgoing transfers. Ronaldo played a key role in recruiting his international teammate following their 2026 World Cup run together, but no further additions were finalized.

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Consequently, Al Nassr stand as the only Saudi Pro League club to complete fewer than five incoming signings during the summer transfer window. Reports from 365scoresarabic indicate that regulatory authorities determined Al Nassr’s active payroll exceeded projected budgetary allowances, with Ronaldo’s contract serving as a primary structural factor despite its partial funding via the Public Investment Fund (PIF).