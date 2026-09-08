Lionel Messi’s Spanish soccer empire grows after reportedly reaching agreement to buy La Liga 2’s Eldense

Lionel Messi is navigating the twilight of his playing career, but even before he makes the decision to officially retire, he has been building an expansive business portfolio by acquiring ownership stakes in multiple clubs. Now, his executive footprint in Spain is set to expand significantly, as Messi has reportedly reached an agreement to purchase La Liga 2 side CD Eldense.

According to reporting from Diario AS and Diario Marca, Lionel Messi has agreed in principle to acquire Eldense, who compete in the Spanish second division. While financial specifics have not been publicly disclosed, the Argentine icon is set to acquire 100 percent of the stock in the Spanish club without third-party investment partners.

Messi’s legal representatives have been negotiating for months with TH Group, a Colombian investment firm led by Juan Carlos Trujillo that acquired the club just one year ago. With a framework in place, only final contractual details remain before a formal announcement is expected in the coming days.

The decision to acquire CD Eldense aligns with Messi’s long-term objective to expand his global influence from front offices rather than the pitch. Following his April 16 acquisition of UE Cornella in the Catalan Tercera Federacion, securing a La Liga 2 club marks a major strategic step forward for Messi’s executive enterprise.

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Eldense join a growing network of teams under Messi’s purview, alongside Argentina’s Club Leones de Rosario Futbol Club, presided over by his brother, Matias Messi, and Deportivo LSM, the Uruguayan side founded by Luis Suarez and backed by Messi. Coupled with reports that he will assume an ownership stake in Inter Miami upon retirement, Lionel Messi is positioned to oversee five distinct soccer franchises globally.

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CD Eldense and their recent history

Founded in September 1921, CD Eldense are based in Elda in the province of Alicante, near Catalonia, a region where Messi plans to establish his permanent residency once his playing career concludes. The club hosts home fixtures at the Estadio Nuevo Pepico Amat, which features a capacity of 5,776 seats.

Eldense recently secured promotion back to the Spanish second division after topping Group 2 in the 2025-26 Primera Federacion with 69 points. However, their return to La Liga 2 has proved challenging for the squad now poised to join Messi’s sports portfolio.

Through four league matches, Eldense have suffered two defeats and recorded two draws, gathering just two points to sit 20th in the standings within the relegation zone. On Monday, manager Claudio Barragan was dismissed from his head coaching position, becoming the first managerial casualty of the La Liga 2 season, with a replacement yet to be named.

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