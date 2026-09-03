Cristiano Ronaldo could play until 50 as Luka Modric explains why he wouldn’t be surprised ahead of historic 1,000-goal milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent much of his career making soccer’s impossible milestones look increasingly ordinary, and Luka Modric knows that better than most. The former Real Madrid teammates remain active at the highest level, and Modric believes Ronaldo still has plenty left in the tank as he closes in on another extraordinary landmark.

The Croatian midfielder has watched Ronaldo’s evolution from close range, sharing some of the greatest moments in Real Madrid’s history with him. Now, with the Portuguese superstar approaching a number that has seemed almost unthinkable for generations of players, Modric has offered a fascinating prediction about how long his former teammate could continue.

Modric and Ronaldo spent six seasons together at Real Madrid between 2012 and 2018, forming part of a team that dominated European soccer. The pair won four Champions League titles together, alongside numerous domestic and international honors, before eventually taking separate paths.

That shared history gives Modric a unique perspective on Ronaldo’s mentality. While many players begin to slow down as they enter their late 30s and early 40s, Ronaldo has continued to score and compete at an extraordinary level. Speaking to Diario AS, Modric said: “Cristiano is incredible; he’s a phenomenon, a monster, and I have no doubt that he’s going to reach that number.”

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid CF celebrates with his team mate Luka Modric

The midfielder was responding to a question about whether he simply expected Ronaldo to reach 1,000 official career goals, a milestone that would make him the first player to achieve it. Ronaldo was reportedly just 22 goals away from the landmark at the time of the interview.

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Why Modric would not be surprised if Ronaldo continues to play

Modric’s confidence goes beyond Ronaldo reaching 1,000 goals. The Croatian explained that the Portuguese star’s mentality and natural ability to find the net make it difficult to place a normal limit on his career. Modric told Diario AS: “I don’t know how much longer he’ll want to keep playing, but he’s going to keep scoring goals even if he wants to continue until he’s 50.”

He pointed specifically to Ronaldo’s character, confidence, and relentless desire to compete. Modric added: “His gift for scoring goals is incredible, and above all, his character, his faith, and his self-confidence; it’s something incredible.”

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That combination is what makes Modric’s prediction feel less like exaggeration and more like an assessment from someone who knows Ronaldo extremely well. At 41, Ronaldo is still chasing goals with the same competitive edge that defined his prime years.

Friendship built at Real Madrid

The relationship between the two veterans goes beyond what happened on the pitch. Modric has previously spoken warmly about Ronaldo’s personality away from soccer, while Ronaldo has repeatedly shown his admiration for the Croatian midfielder.

Together, they played a major role in one of Real Madrid’s most successful eras. Their four Champions League triumphs included the unprecedented European dominance of the mid-2010s, with Ronaldo leading the scoring charts and Modric controlling games from midfield.

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Their careers eventually moved in different directions, but neither player has followed the conventional retirement timeline. Modric remains with Milan, while Ronaldo continues his career with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

For now, the immediate target remains the 1,000-goal mark. With only 22 goals reportedly separating Ronaldo from history, Modric has little doubt that his former teammate will eventually get there.

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