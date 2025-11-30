Lionel Messi could face major blow as Inter Miami star addresses uncertain 2026 contract: ‘A lot of things can happen’

Lionel Messi is enjoying his best season in Major League Soccer, leading Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup final in club history. However, looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, the team captain could suffer a major blow, as a key teammate has opened the door to a possible departure: “A lot of things can happen.”

With 29 goals and 16 assists in 28 matches, Messi shined throughout the regular season, but in the playoffs, Tadeo Allende has emerged as Miami’s other elite scoring threat. Now, with his loan deal set to expire in December 2025, the Argentine forward has become a growing concern for Miami’s long-term plans.

After the win against New York City FC, where he recorded a hat trick, Allende was asked about his future and whether he prefers a move back to Europe or staying in Miami, and his response only fueled uncertainty: “I don’t know — a lot of things can happen. Right now I just want to go celebrate and then see what happens. I have a final to play next weekend, and I’m focused on that.“

Allende joined Inter Miami on a one-year loan from Celta Vigo at the start of the 2025 season, and in order to keep him, Miami will have to negotiate a second loan or a permanent deal with the Spanish club. The winger’s market value is €3 million according to Transfermarkt, and no option-to-buy has been publicly disclosed.

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with the 2025 MLS Cup eastern conference trophy.

According to Argentine transfer expert César Luis Merlo, Inter Miami have already opened talks to retain Allende for 2026. However, they are expected to face strong competition, as River Plate have also expressed interest, a development that could complicate Miami’s efforts to keep one of their breakout stars.

Allende and the chance to make MLS history

Messi has dominated headlines by producing his best statistical season since arriving in MLS, but during this year’s playoff run, Allende has been the one carrying the scoring load. His recent performances has put him within reach of a major piece of league history.

Allende has scored eight goals across matches against Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati, and NYCFC. If he finds the net on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps, he will set the record for most goals in a single MLS postseason, surpassing Carlos Ruiz’s eight for LA Galaxy in 2002. The list currently stands as follows:

Tadeo Allende (2025 season) – Inter Miami: 8 goals. Carlos Ruiz (2002) – LA Galaxy: 8 goals. Lionel Messi (2025) – Inter Miami: 6 goals. Robbie Keane (2012) – LA Galaxy: 6 goals. Dejan Joveljić (2024) – LA Galaxy: 6 goals. Jozy Altidore (2016) – Toronto FC: 5 goals.

Ahead of the MLS Cup final, Allende was asked about the chance to make history, but his answer remained humble: “Breaking a record is not easy at all. I wasn’t aware of it, but I just do my job. When it’s my turn to score, I enjoy it, and when it’s not my turn and I have to give an assist or push forward, I’ll do that. Hopefully I can do it in the final.“