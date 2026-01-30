Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Kholood vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

As the Saudi Pro League season reaches a defining stretch, few fixtures arrive without tension, but this one carries a question that dominates every conversation. Cristiano Ronaldo’s name looms over the buildup, even before a ball is kicked, as Al-Kholood prepares to welcome Al-Nassr to Buraidah. The clash is framed by contrasting ambitions, and form lines pulling in opposite directions.

For Al-Nassr, momentum has returned after a turbulent spell. For Al-Kholood, survival instincts are beginning to sharpen. And for the league itself, nights like these often reveal more than just three points.

The hosts enter Matchday 19 under pressure. A 2-1 home defeat to Al-Ettifaq last time out extended a worrying trend: four losses in the last five league matches. That run has left the club hovering just above the relegation zone, 13th in the table with 15 points, and painfully aware that the margin for error is shrinking.

The numbers tell a stark story. Al-Kholood has managed only five wins all season, losing the other 12 matches, with 25 goals scored and 32 conceded. Home form, in particular, has been fragile, with just two victories from nine matches at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. Under Des Buckingham, the structure is there, but lapses in concentration and a lack of cutting edge have repeatedly undone promising spells.

Across the pitch stands a very different force. Jorge Jesus’ players arrive in Buraidah firmly entrenched in the title conversation. With 40 points from 17 matches, the club sits third in the table, trailing leaders Al-Hilal by six points and second-placed Al-Ahli by three. Anything short of victory risks surrendering ground in a race that allows little mercy.

Will Ronaldo play?

Midway through the buildup, the focus inevitably narrows to one name. Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo will play. The Portuguese forward has been at the center of growing speculation after missing multiple training sessions in recent weeks due to physical fatigue.

According to Arriyadhiyah, Ronaldo did not take part in Al-Nassr’s main group last weekend, completing recovery work away from the pitch as a precaution. “The absence was attributed to physical fatigue, with the coaching staff opting for caution rather than risk,” the report stated. This was not the first time concerns surfaced. Two weeks earlier, Ronaldo skipped full training before facing Damac, yet still played the full match — and scored the decisive goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League game.

That pattern appears to be repeating. Despite the managed workload, the Portuguese veteran will lead the line once again, underlining both his importance and the careful balancing act Al-Nassr must maintain as fixtures pile up.

Al-Kholood vs. Al-Nassr: Confirmed lineups

Al-Kholood has the luxury of near-full availability. No major injury concerns leave Buckingham free to select from a settled core, with Ramiro Enrique — scorer of 10 league goals — once again carrying much of the attacking burden.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, welcomes mixed news of its own. Sadio Mane returned to the starting XI against Al-Taawoun, completing 88 minutes, and will feature again. On the other hand, Marcelo Brozovic will miss the game due to injury.

Al-Kholood confirmed XI: Cozzani; Ramzi, Gyomber, Pinas, Camara; Al-Aliwa, N’Doram, Hattam; Buckley, Sawaan; Enrique.

Al-Nassr confirmed XI: Bento; Al-Nasser, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Ghannam; Coman, Angelo, Al-Hassan, Mane; Joao Felix, Ronaldo.

