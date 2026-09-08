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Lamine Yamal laughs off Ousmane Dembelé’s ballon d’Or top-three snub: ‘He’s Mbappe’s friend’

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lamine Yamal of Spain
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain

With the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist finalized, several players have been asked to name their top candidates. After Ousmane Dembele left Lamine Yamal off his ballot, the Barcelona winger offered a swift response.

On Tuesday, Dembele was asked to reveal his top three picks for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. The PSG winger selected Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe.

The omission of Yamal surprised many, including Yamal himself. Asked about Dembele’s picks a few hours later, the Barcelona star responded with a gentle jab aimed at Mbappe.

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“He is good friends with Kylian, right?” Yamal answered with a laugh. “I’m very happy with the season I had. I think every time we faced each other, I probably did something that made them dislike me! And that’s normal. My relationship with Ousmane is very good, and I understand that he wants to choose other players. But I’m very happy with what I delivered this year, and I’m confident that everyone watched it, even if he didn’t.”

Lamine Yamal unfazed by individual awards

With the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist officially released—featuring Lionel Messi while omitting Cristiano Ronaldo—speculation has intensified over who will claim this year’s honor.

Lionel Messi attends the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony

Lionel Messi attends the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony

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Missing from the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist: When did Cristiano Ronaldo last win the award?

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Missing from the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist: When did Cristiano Ronaldo last win the award?

Yamal is widely considered a frontrunner following a stellar season with FC Barcelona and a summer campaign that saw him lift the 2026 World Cup trophy with Spain at just 19 years old. Nevertheless, the young winger insists the outcome is out of his hands.

“I’m not gonna campaign for anything. I won’t be begging to win anything… the Ballon d’Or is up to you [journalists], not me,” Yamal said. “We had a great year with Barça and the national team. That makes me proud.”

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe recently declared himself the favorite for the award on the back of his 10-goal performance at the World Cup, highlighting just how competitive this year’s race has become.

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