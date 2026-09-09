Why are Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue not starting for PSG in UCL debut vs Slovan Bratislava?

Paris Saint-Germain host Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday, September 9, as their first opponent in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign. With high expectations surrounding the back-to-back defending champions, the absence of marquee wingers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue from the starting XI raised immediate questions among supporters.

Kvaratskhelia and Doue begin the match against Slovan Bratislava on the substitutes’ bench due to tactical squad management by manager Luis Enrique. Neither forward is dealing with an injury and both are 100 percent fit to feature, but the Spanish head coach opted to manage their workload for the European opener.

Both the Georgian star and the young French international featured during weekend domestic action against AS Monaco, exiting in the 68th and 63rd minutes respectively as part of planned substitutions.

In their absence, Ousmane Dembele occupies his usual central role in the attacking line, while Ferran Torres starts on the left wing and Maghnes Akliouche features on the right. Both Kvaratskhelia and Doue are expected to be deployed as second-half substitutes to maintain match rhythm.

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Kvaratskhelia and Doue, key for PSG in recent UCL wins

PSG enter the 2026-27 campaign with an opportunity to replicate a feat previously achieved only by Real Madrid: capturing three consecutive Champions League titles. Over the past two seasons, both Doue and Kvaratskhelia served as tactical cornerstones of Luis Enrique’s championship system.

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In the 2024-25 Champions League final against Inter Milan, Doue scored twice in a 5-0 victory, an outing that earned him the award as the competition’s best young player. During the 2025-26 campaign, Kvaratskhelia was named tournament player of the season after generating 10 goals and six assists.

Confirmed lineups for PSG and Slovan Bratislava

PSG’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Ilyan Zabarnyi, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Dro Fernandez, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Maghnes Akliouche, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres.

Head coach: Luis Enrique.

Slovan Bratislava’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Dominik Takac; Cesar Blackman, Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, Sandro Cruz; Cristian Martinez, Peter Pokorny, Rahim Ibrahim; Tigran Barseghyan, Andraz Sporar, Suleiman Camara.

Head coach: Yaya Toure

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