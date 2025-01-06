Inter Miami capped off their 2024 season with their first-ever MLS title, setting the stage for an ambitious new chapter under coach Javier Mascherano. However, the club faces a significant challenge heading into 2025 where a key teammate of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez departs to join a South American powerhouse.

The biggest obstacle Inter Miami had to solve was Messi’s absence after suffering a severe ankle injury in the Copa America final. However, Matias Rojas stepped up as the best replacement for the Argentine legend, and even though Messi’s absence was palpable, the Paraguayan midfielder provided a creative spark, forming a productive partnership with Suarez to keep the team competitive.

Despite his contributions, Rojas’ contract was not renewed, and he opted to join River Plate on a free transfer. He initially arrived at Inter Miami in April after leaving Brazilian club Corinthians due to unresolved wage issues, and ended up being a perfect fit for Tata Martino’s team.

The announcement of his departure left some fans disappointed, given his seamless integration into the squad and his ability to adapt quickly to MLS midseason. During his short tenure at Inter Miami, Rojas featured in 20 games, scoring 9 goals and delivering 2 assists (including one to Suarez), making an impact in the first team despite joining amid season.

Inter Miami faces depth challenges in the attacking third

Rojas’ departure creates a void for Inter Miami, especially as he served as a natural replacement for Messi’s role. Known for his precision with his left foot and his vision in the attacking third, Rojas was pivotal in key moments, including scoring (alongside Messi) in the narrow 3-2 loss to Atlanta United in the MLS playoffs.

In addition to Rojas, the club has also seen departures of other contributors like Diego Gomez and Leonardo Campana, further thinning the roster. These exits place added pressure on Messi and Suarez, who now lack reliable backups capable of matching their skillsets or lightening their workload.

To address these gaps, Inter Miami has made early moves in the January transfer window, bringing in free agent Fafa Picault and signing Tadeo Allende on loan from Europe. While both acquisitions bolster the squad, neither player appears to match the quality or versatility Rojas provided.

Inter Miami is poised for a demanding 2025, which includes competing in the newly revamped FIFA Club World Cup. Co-owner Jorge Mas has emphasized the club’s financial readiness to pursue additional reinforcements, hinting at significant moves in the transfer market.