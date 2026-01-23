Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic draws fresh fire amid Serie A title battle: Fabio Capello questions Milan star’s influence and points to Lautaro Martinez of Inter as benchmark

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (left) and Lautaro Martinez (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Lautaro Martinez (right)

As the Serie A season edges toward its defining stretch, Christian Pulisic once again finds himself at the center of a high-level debate that goes far beyond goals and assists. With Lautaro Martinez continuing to set the benchmark for attacking influence at the top of the table, and Fabio Capello never shy about offering sharp analysis, Milan’s title credentials are being dissected from every angle as the league enters a decisive phase.

This is not simply about form. It is about identity, roles, and whether Milan’s attacking leaders can tilt the balance in matches that define championships. The Rossoneri currently sit three points behind Inter in the standings, with 17 matches remaining. On paper, the gap is manageable. In reality, the context surrounding the fixture list makes the situation far more delicate. While Masismiliano Allegri faces difficult away trips, Inter’s immediate schedule appears considerably lighter.

Capello believes this imbalance could prove decisive. Speaking ahead of Milan’s visit to the capital to face Roma, he warned that the upcoming fixtures would reveal the team’s true level. “The trips to the Olimpico and then to Bologna will really tell us where Milan is,” he explained in his La Gazzetta dello Sport analysis. “Especially because those games come when Inter are playing against Pisa and Cremonese. There is a risk of losing ground there.”

Capello did not dismiss the team’s progress under Massimiliano Allegri. In fact, he credited the coach for cultivating a strong mentality that has allowed the team to grind out results even when performances dip. “A great result,” Capello said of the recent win over Lecce. “The result of the coach’s psychological work with the group. Today, there is a spirit about Milan.”

Yet spirit alone does not win a Scudetto. For the Italian tactician, the discussion inevitably returns to the attacking structure—and to the players asked to shoulder responsibility in the final third.

What did Capello say about Pulisic?

During his analysis, the 79-year-old made the observation that has once again placed Pulisic under the microscope. “They are forwards who like to mix it up, drop back or spread out to receive the ball and create,” he said. “Pulisic knows how to move a bit better in the area, but Rafael Leao is learning now. Neither of them are Lautaro, though, and that shows.”

This was the heart of Capello’s argument. Not a dismissal of Pulisic’s quality, but a distinction between creative forwards and a decisive reference point like Martinez. In fact, he believes Milan lacks a striker with the Argentine’s penalty-box authority.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans

What this means for Pulisic

For Pulisic, the critique is nuanced. Capello actually praised his movement, noting that he “moves slightly better in his zone” than Leao. But the implication remains clear: Milan’s American star is being asked to perform a role that does not fully align with his natural instincts. The 27-year-old thrives when he can arrivecombine, and accelerate, not when he is required to act as the lone reference against three defenders. Pulisic is productive, but not a natural penalty-box striker in Capello’s view.

