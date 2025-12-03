Atletico’s Diego Simeone defends Julián Álvarez after performance drop vs. Barcelona

Julián Álvarez has struggled to maintain the strong form he showed last season, something Atletico Madrid felt in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to FC Barcelona. Amid the Argentine’s dip in form and the criticism that has followed, head coach Diego Simeone stepped up to defend one of his biggest stars.

At Camp Nou, Atletico struck first through Alex Baena in the 19th minute, but Barcelona, controlling most of the possession, mounted a comeback with goals from Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres. Álvarez, meanwhile, delivered a quiet performance, spending most of his time on the left side and finishing with just one shot on target, a disappointing output considering his role as the team’s go-to player.

In the post-match press conference, Simeone was asked about Álvarez’s form, and the coach didn’t hesitate to defend his striker: “Since Julián arrived, he’s performed at an extremely high level, but he’s human and can also have a bad game — it’s something that happens to everyone. You can have a bad day at your job, and it can happen to him too because he’s a person just like all of us.”

Despite his quiet night in Barcelona, Simeone remains fully confident in the 25-year-old, widely considered one of Atletico’s difference-makers. “We always expect more from Julián. He’s a difference-maker and the most important player we have on the team, and he’ll show up in the next match or the one after that,” he added.

When pressed again about Álvarez and when he might return to his top level, Simeone pushed back: “Don’t you ever have a bad day at work? It can happen to him, just like to any person, like to all of us.” Now sitting 4th in La Liga with 31 points, Atletico’s next test comes Saturday against Athletic Bilbao, another chance for Álvarez to regain momentum.

Álvarez: Split form between Champions League and La Liga

With 29 goals in 57 games, Álvarez delivered his best scoring season since arriving in Europe during his debut campaign with Atletico Madrid. In 2025-26, he already has a strong total of 10 goals in 19 games, but the difference between his La Liga output and his UEFA Champions League performances has become a point of concern.

Álvarez’s last goal in La Liga came in November against Sevilla from the penalty spot, leaving him scoreless in his last four league matches. His most recent goal from open play dates back to September 27 against Real Madrid, when the Colchoneros rolled to a 5-2 win.

By contrast, Álvarez has been far more productive in the Champions League, appearing in four matches and missing only the game against Liverpool at Anfield. After sitting out the opener, the Argentine produced three goals and two assists, a stark contrast between his European and domestic form.

