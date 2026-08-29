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Why isn’t Julian Alvarez playing today for Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla in the 2026-27 LaLiga season Matchday 2?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.
© Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

Julian Alvarez will not be part of Atletico Madrid’s squad for Saturday’s Matchday 2 clash against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with the Argentine forward left out of the travel party entirely.

Alvarez failed to train with the group for most of the week, missing sessions outright on two days and training apart from his teammates on another, as his situation at the club continues to be an ordeal, with several fans calling for his exit from the team.

Diego Simeone addressed the decision in his pre-match press conference, making clear the call came from above his own staff. I understand that all the questions will be about Julian, but the club was very firm about what’s going to happen. I hope to help him from a sporting standpoint to continue being as important as he continues to be for us,” Simeone said. “I’m focused on Sevilla, where he won’t be able to play against a rival that has won its last two matches”.

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Atletico enter the match with a draw and a win from their opening two LaLiga matches, looking to build momentum before a demanding stretch begins in September, when they open their UEFA Champions League league phase away at Liverpool.

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Simeone leaves the door open amid reports of Alvarez’s health

The uncertainty surrounding Alvarez has taken on added weight following reports from Spanish outlets, including COPE, that the forward submitted a medical certificate to Atletico Madrid citing depression. The club has not confirmed a formal diagnosis, describing his situation only as an “indisposition” while making its medical staff available to him.

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Atletico Madrid officially rule out negotiating with Barcelona over Julian Alvarez

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Atletico Madrid officially rule out negotiating with Barcelona over Julian Alvarez

Against that backdrop, Simeone was pressed further on Alvarez’s status but stopped short of closing the door entirely. “I understand the question and the follow-up, but I think I’ve already explained my feelings. When he returns to training, I’ll do everything possible for him to feel as important as he’s always been,” he said, before adding: “Anything can be reversed in life, as long as we have health”.

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