How to watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Barcelona vs Racing Santander

WHAT: La Liga

WHEN: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT • Wednesday, September 16, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

La Liga leaders Barcelona aim to continue their flawless start to the season as they host newly promoted Racing Santander at the Camp Nou. With a perfect record across all competitions, Hansi Flick’s side has been a dominant force, showcasing a potent attack that dismantled Levante 4-2 in their most recent outing. The Blaugrana are not just winning; they are making powerful statements and look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

For Racing Santander, this match represents the ultimate challenge in their return to Spain’s top flight. The club has enjoyed a respectable start, securing seven points from five games to sit comfortably in mid-table. Their recent 2-1 victory over Alavés provided a significant morale boost, but facing an in-form Barcelona at their fortress is an entirely different level of test. This high-stakes clash will reveal just how ready the newcomers are for life among the elite.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Barcelona has been a juggernaut, winning all six of their competitive fixtures while playing an exhilarating brand of attacking soccer. They sit atop the La Liga standings, already building a gap over their rivals. In contrast, Racing Santander’s return has been about grit and consolidation. Currently 10th, their goal is survival, and every point gained is a step toward that objective. This match pits the league’s most dominant title contender against a determined underdog.

The tactical battle is expected to be a classic case of attack versus defense. Barcelona leads La Liga with an average possession of 68.3%, and they will look to control the tempo from the opening whistle, using their quick passing and high press to pin Racing back. The visitors will likely adopt a compact, defensive shape, absorb pressure, and try to strike on the counter-attack. Racing’s intensity is notable—they lead the league in tackles per match (22)—but their goalkeeper has also been the busiest in the division, a statistic that will almost certainly rise at Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motivation runs high on both sides, though for different reasons. Barcelona is driven by the necessity of maintaining its perfect record and reinforcing its status as the team to beat. For a club of its stature, anything less than a convincing home win is a disappointment. Meanwhile, Racing Santander is playing for pride and a historic result. While a victory is a tall order, earning a draw or even just scoring a goal at the Camp Nou would be a massive achievement and a huge boost for their season-long fight for survival.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been completely one-sided. In 101 meetings between the clubs, Barcelona has amassed 63 wins compared to just 17 for Racing Santander, with 21 matches ending in a draw. This dominance is even more pronounced in recent history, with Barcelona currently on an 18-game unbeaten streak against their opponents, a run that includes 15 victories.

Looking at the last five encounters, the pattern of Barcelona’s superiority is stark. The Blaugrana have won all five of those matches without conceding a single goal. Their most recent clash was a 2-0 victory in the Copa del Rey in January 2026. Prior to that, the teams hadn’t met in 12 years, but the dynamic remains unchanged. Racing Santander’s struggles in this matchup are profound; they have not scored a goal against Barcelona since 2009.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statistical data paints a clear picture for this game. Over the last five head-to-head games, Barcelona has outscored Racing Santander 13-0. This clean sheet streak, stretching across six consecutive games, underscores the defensive and offensive gap between the two sides. The historical trends strongly suggest that Barcelona’s defense will be difficult for the visitors to breach, while their attack has consistently found ways to score multiple goals in this fixture.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are dealing with selection issues, though Barcelona’s deep squad provides far more cover than what is available to the newly promoted side. Hansi Flick will be without a few key players due to long-term injuries, but his team’s recent performances show they have more than enough quality to compensate. For Racing, injuries and a key suspension present a significant challenge ahead of their toughest match of the season.

Barcelona remains without midfielder Frenkie de Jong, whose return is anticipated in October, as well as Jesse Bisiwu and Roony Bardghji. However, the team’s midfield has continued to dominate games, and the attacking trio has been in world-class form. Racing Santander will be without the suspended André Almeida, who was sent off in their last match. They are also missing the injured Simon Eriksson and Andrés Martin, further depleting their options for this daunting trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona Projected XI (4-3-3): J. García; E. García, Martín, Cubarsí, Espart; Rodri, Pedri, López; Yamal, Gordon, Raphinha.

Hansi Flick is expected to field his strongest available lineup, featuring the dynamic 4-3-3 formation that has overwhelmed opponents this season. The focus will be on the red-hot wingers, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who provide both goals and assists, while the midfield trio of Rodri, Pedri, and López will be tasked with maintaining complete control of possession and dictating the game’s rhythm.

Racing Santander Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramón, Belocian, Salinas; Prati, Castellanos; Vicente, Canales, García; Zabiri.

A pragmatic 4-2-3-1 formation is anticipated from the visitors, designed to stay organized and compact in defense. The two holding midfielders, Prati and Castellanos, will be crucial in shielding the backline. Their main attacking outlet will be striker Yasser Zabiri, whose impressive goal-scoring form will be tested as he leads the line and looks to capitalize on any counter-attacking opportunities.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Barcelona vs Racing Santander live stream exclusively on Fubo in the United States. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, ensuring you can catch the action on your preferred screen, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, and of course, web browsers on your computer and mobile devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A subscription to Fubo offers incredible value for soccer fans, as it’s the home for every single La Liga match throughout the season. Beyond the Spanish league, subscribers also get access to other top European competitions, including Bundesliga or Champions League.

The service is available for the competitive price of $14.99 per month or as part of a larger bundle that includes other sports and entertainment channels. This makes it a comprehensive solution for households that follow multiple sports.

In addition to world-class soccer, your subscription includes access to a vast library of movies, original television series, and live coverage of other major sports like the NFL and MLB, making it an all-in-one entertainment package.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Complete La Liga TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.