How to watch Levante vs Barcelona in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Levante vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Levante vs Barcelona

WHAT: La Liga

WHEN: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT • Sunday, September 13, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona travel to the Estadi Ciutat de València to face a Levante side that has transformed its home ground into a fortress. Levante enters this match with incredible momentum at home, having won seven of their last eight league games on their own turf, including a current six-game winning streak. Currently sitting mid-table, they are unbeaten in their last three matches and will be looking to make a massive statement by upsetting the league leaders.

For Barcelona, the start of the 2026/27 season has been nothing short of perfect. Under manager Hansi Flick, the team has won all four of its league games and its opening Champions League fixture, scoring an astonishing 22 goals across all competitions. The Blaugrana are a dominant force, averaging over four goals per game in La Liga, and they arrive in Valencia with the sole objective of maintaining their flawless record and extending their lead at the top of the table.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Barcelona is a machine, building on last season’s title-winning campaign with an even more ruthless attacking display. Their offensive output has been staggering, highlighted by scoring five goals in four of their five matches so far. In stark contrast, Levante has struggled for goals, failing to score in three of their four league games. After narrowly avoiding relegation on goal difference last season, their focus is on building stability, but the sale of top scorer Carlos Espì has left a clear void in their attack.

The tactical battle will likely see Barcelona dominate possession, employing a high defensive line to suffocate Levante in their own half. Hansi Flick’s side averages nine shots on target per game, a league best, and will relentlessly probe for openings. Levante’s strategy will be built on defensive resilience and quick transitions. Manager Luís Castro will likely set up his squad in a disciplined mid-block, aiming to absorb pressure and hit Barcelona on the counter-attack, exploiting any space left behind the visitors’ advancing defenders.

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Motivation for both sides is crystal clear. Barcelona is driven by the demand for perfection, looking to continue their dominant run and solidify their status as the team to beat in Spain. For Levante, this match is an opportunity to secure a signature win that could define their season. A positive result against the champions would not only provide a massive confidence boost but also create valuable separation from the bottom half of the table, proving their home form can challenge even the league’s elite.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been overwhelmingly dominated by Barcelona. In 47 official meetings, Barcelona has claimed victory 34 times, compared to just six wins for Levante, with seven matches ending in a draw. This pattern of dominance has continued in recent years, with the Catalan giants currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak against Levante, which includes six wins and one draw.

Looking at the most recent encounters, Barcelona has won the last four consecutive meetings. During the 2025/26 season, Barcelona secured a 3-2 victory at this stadium and a comfortable 3-0 win at home. Levante’s last victory in this fixture came back in 2019, and they have struggled to contain Barcelona’s attack, conceding three or more goals in each of the last five head-to-head clashes.

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Despite Barcelona’s dominance, matches at the Estadi Ciutat de València have consistently produced fireworks and goals. The last five meetings between these clubs have seen an average of 4.4 goals per game. Furthermore, the “Both Teams to Score” outcome has occurred in 13 of the last 17 encounters at Levante’s home ground, including the last five in a row. The last three Barcelona visits have ended in thrilling 2-3, 2-3, and 3-3 scorelines, suggesting that while Barcelona are favorites, another high-scoring classic could be on the cards.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will be able to field near full-strength sides, with only a few long-term absentees affecting squad selection for this crucial La Liga clash.

Levante will be without Karl Etta and Alejandro Primo, but neither player has been a key starter this season, meaning the core of the team that has performed so well at home remains intact. Manager Luís Castro will have his preferred starting eleven available to execute his defensive game plan against the formidable visitors.

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Barcelona reports no new injuries following their midweek Champions League victory over Feyenoord. Gavi has returned to the squad, providing another valuable option off the bench. However, the team will continue to be without Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong, who remain sidelined with long-term injuries. The attack, however, is at full strength and in scintillating form.

Levante Projected XI (4-5-1):

Ryan; Pérez, de la Fuente, Mandi, Sánchez; Brugui, Bardeli, Rey, Olasagasti, Fernández; Romero.

This 4-5-1 formation is designed for defensive solidarity. Levante will pack the midfield to deny space to Barcelona’s creative players, relying on the work rate of their wide midfielders to track back and support the full-backs. Dani Romero will be tasked with leading the line, holding up play, and providing an outlet on the counter-attack.

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Barcelona Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

J. García; E. García, Martín, Cubarsí, Espart; Pedri, Bernal; Yamal, Fermín, Gordon; Raphinha.

Hansi Flick is expected to stick with his favored 4-2-3-1 system that has proven so effective. The attack will be led by the red-hot Raphinha, who has already scored eight goals in five appearances this season. He will be supported by a dynamic attacking midfield trio of Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, and Gordon, with Pedri pulling the strings from a deeper role to orchestrate the offense.

More details on how to watch

You can find the Levante vs Barcelona live stream exclusively on Fubo in the United States. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, and smart TVs, as well as web browsers on your computer, phone, and tablet.

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In addition to this La Liga fixture, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch other leagues like Premier League and Bundesliga, along with content from premier networks.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month or is available as part of a bundle package. This gives you the Levante vs Barcelona channel and hundreds of other live sporting events throughout the year.

Beyond the world of soccer, the platform also offers a vast library of entertainment content. Subscribers can enjoy thousands of movies, popular TV series, and original programming, ensuring there is always something to watch.

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SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, check out our La Liga TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.